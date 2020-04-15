Relaxation of restrictions on coronaviruses in Spain is changing the lives of workers

It was the first day of return to work in more than four weeks for Alberto Menendez, owner of a construction company in the city of Gijon, in northern Spain.

But Monday was not a normal day at work.

In its first attempt to ease restrictions on coronaviruses that were imposed last month across much of Europe as the epidemic set in, the Spanish government began to allow construction workers and factories to return to work under strict safety guidelines.

It was a small first step towards reviving a national economy devastated, like others in the world, by the epidemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As a member of the cutting edge of the partially reconstructed Spanish workforce, Menendez – like others across the country and the continent – faced unexpected obstacles as he sought to revive his closed business.

Struggling to find a construction team on notice of only a few hours, he was able to mobilize only half of his 10 usual workers on Monday. To get to the site of his current job, a renovation of an office building in the city center, he had to go through two security checkpoints and show documents proving that his business was legitimate and his work was qualified under the new slightly relaxed rules.

The center of normally bustling Gijon, a bustling coastal city of over a quarter of a million people that is the hub of the northern Asturias region, was anything but deserted. Accustomed to pedestrian traffic and the roar of car traffic, Menendez found the silence a bit annoying.

“It doesn’t seem right,” he said.

On site, its employees quickly realized that they did not have all the construction tools and materials they needed. A nearby building supply store was open, but it had long queues and limited inventory.

“It’s a real mess,” said Menendez, who has worked in construction since 2005. “You’re coming back, but you don’t have materials and there are problems in the supply lines.”

The actions of the Spanish authorities are echoed, albeit on a small scale, elsewhere in Europe.

In hard-hit Italy, a few types of stores previously closed for “non-essentials” – with items like books, stationery and kids’ clothing – were allowed to open on Tuesday. In Austria, buyers of face masks were able to visit garden centers and hardware stores.

But Spain was still shocked by the scale of its coronavirus trial – more than 18,000 died on Tuesday, with hundreds of deaths every day – some feared the government would act haphazardly, and perhaps too quickly for security.

“They badly planned all of this,” said David Gallego, chief electrician at Vital Álvarez Buylla hospital in the town of Mieres, about a half-hour drive from Gijon. “Maybe we can go out little by little, but it’s too early.”

While Gallego was on his way to work, the police stopped cars and offered masks to anyone who approached – but also demanded proof of the reasons why the motorists were absent.

Even with the new signs of limited activity, Gijon still looked strangely empty. There were few people in what would normally be an overcrowded light rail station, patrolled by police and volunteers.

Two friends who met at the station were reprimanded for standing too close while they were speaking, despite warnings from the speakers about staying the distance.

Esther Cabazos, a caregiver for an elderly woman, said that she was afraid of being in public, but that she needed her livelihood.

“Scared? Well, yes, but if the virus does not kill us, we will starve,” she said.

Even with this limited relaxation of the confinement rules, most Spaniards are still safe at home, and across the country, transport links are rare.

At Oviedo Airport, signs warned that only essential travel was allowed, and flights from the Asturias region to the population centers of Madrid and Barcelona were grounded until May.

In Gijon, Menendez wondered when the busy city he knew would return to a semblance of itself. The rules of home accommodation which still apply to the vast majority of activities will continue at least until April 26.

So, for at least as long, he and his construction team will continue to find themselves almost alone in the heart of the city.

“This is the closest thing to a curfew,” he said.