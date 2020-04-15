Ray Allen on quarrel with former teammate Kevin Garnett: `` It's him ''

Nearly a decade later, the Boston Celtics “Big 3” still has big beef.

With Kevin Garnett back in the news – he teamed up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to break a 21-year drought against the Celtics in 2008 – with his election to the Basketball Hall of Fame and his jersey # 5 which should Being retired to Boston next season, Allen’s departure injuries have proven to be as fresh as ever.

It’s a one-way feud, according to Allen, who brought his talents to Miami in 2012, ending the race for the Celtics Big 3, a movement that has long ruffled Garnett.

“I never had any ill will towards Kevin,” said Allen, 44, on “Cedric Maxwell’s podcast“Tuesday.” This is not a two-way argument or debate. It is him. He put his heels in the sand and decided that I am no longer one of his brothers and so I said “cool”. “”

Garnett was not alone in feeling ill-will towards Allen, who was unleashed acrimoniously in Boston after the Celtics had attempted to trade him several times. Allen, to this day, does not feel welcomed by fans of the city.

“We are in 2020. You are now talking about nine years and I have received so much hatred, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans,” he said. “I have evolved and I’m not going to go where I don’t want to. And I believe that this feeling has been relayed quite often on social networks and on so many different points of sale. “

And it’s hard not to feel these negative emotions anymore, with Garnett discussing his long-standing grudges at various outlets. For Allen, who won a second NBA title with LeBron James & Co. in Miami, bitterness with his former teammates is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon.

“These guys sort of took me out of the” Big 3 “, said so many negative things about me and I have nothing negative to say about any of them,” he said. “Kevin and I would have to have a conversation to move on.”