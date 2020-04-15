Rams count on tight ends Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 6 of 10: tight ends.

The buzz triggered by the $ 134 million extension that the Rams granted to quarterback Jared Goff last September still resonated when, two days later, the team rewarded the end of the series Tyler Higbee with a contract for $ 29 million over four years.

Have the Rams overpaid a tight end that had never caught more than 25 passes or overshadowed 300 yards while receiving in its first four seasons?

Higbee has dispelled doubts with a strong 2019, especially in the last part. He has caught at least seven passes in each of the past five games and has collected more than 100 yards in four straight games. The 6-foot-6 Higbee finished with 69 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns.

With rising Rams star, demi Todd Gurley and fast receiver Brandin Cooks in the past four weeks, coach Sean McVay should put more emphasis on Higbee and tight end Gerald Everett during the season to come up.

Everett, a second-round draft pick in 2017, captured a record 37 career passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns last year. McVay would like to make Everett a bigger part of the offense as the Rams try to rebound after a 9-7 season.

“Tyler Higbee has done a phenomenal job, but I think Gerald Everett is a guy I need to do a better job at really using his skill set,” said McVay recently, “because he makes the difference, but he must seize the opportunity.

“I think it starts with some of the things I know I can do a better job.”

Rams tight winger Gerald Everett scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker defends in the first half. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

McVay is used to using multiple narrow ends effectively. In 2016, he was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator. Tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis had 110 catches in 148 targets.

Last season, Higbee and Everett had a combined total of 149 targets.

Johnny Mundt is a solid blocker on the line of scrimmage and has also proven invaluable as a back. Kendall Blanton was part of the training team.

Under contract for 2020: Higbee ($ 9.1 million), Everett ($ 1.9 million), Mundt ($ 750,000), Blanton ($ 675,000), Ethan Wolf ($ 610,000).

Free agents: The Rams did not seek any limited goal for free agents. They could sign undrafted players to add depth to the training camp.

Draft copy: Rams ‘weak spots’ draft strategy will be influenced by how they project Everett’s future. He is in the final year of his contract and the Rams have grouped him with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and safety John Johnson as candidates for overtime.

List decisions: Higbee is under contract until 2023. The big question therefore focuses on Everett. Mundt is a solid artist at a reasonable price on a one year contract.

