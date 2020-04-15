Queen’s Brian May Says Meat Eaters’ Coronavirus Pandemic

Omnnivores, it’s on you.

According to Queen guitarist and wheelchair epidemiologist Brian May, the coronavirus epidemic should be blamed on meat eaters.

“This pandemic seems to be caused by people who eat animals, and it is increasingly known that eating animals is not the best thing for our health,” said the 72-year-old woman. tells NME.

“We have seen more effects from the way that eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species,” he continues. “I think it is time to reexamine our world in a way that does not abuse other species.”

May, who recently converted to veganism in January, told the music news site that he plans to be “a little more moralistic about veganism because for me, this is the way to go.”

May is not the only aging rocker to criticize the taste predilections of the world. Earlier this week, Paul McCartney pointed to China’s wet markets, whose flexible regulatory measures have been blamed on the epidemic.

“They might as well launch atomic bombs because it affects the whole world,” the former Beatle told Howard Stern during his SiriusXM radio broadcast. “Whoever is responsible for it is at war with the world and himself.”

In late March, China and Vietnam banned wildlife trade in their countries following the devastating impact of the pandemic. Although scientists have yet to determine the source of COVID-19, health experts criticize China for reopening some of their country’s fresh meat markets, although they are now believed to have no sales of exotic animals.

Meanwhile, scientists seem to agree that the new coronavirus came from an animal, such as a bat or a pangolin, although they continue to investigate how and where the infection first appeared in the human race.

May had recently been on tour with the rest of her group, with singer Adam Lambert as singer, until their next show on May 26 was canceled due to the pandemic.

On Instagram, the aging musician lamented the thought that this tour would have been his last act, saying he felt “anger and blame” and “moments to wonder if he would ever do this thing again on stage “.

He added, “I have to believe that good things will come out of this.”