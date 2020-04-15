Prime Minister of New Zealand cuts wages by 20% due to coronavirus pandemic

In this time of global crisis, many world leaders are taking unique steps to manage the unprecedented situation. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is now in the spotlight after announcing Wednesday that she and other senior government officials will cut wages by 20% during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I can confirm that myself, government ministers and heads of public service will benefit from a 20% pay cut over the next six months, as we recognize the New Zealanders who depend on wage subsidies, which take wage cuts and lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, ” Ardern said at a press conference.

“We deeply feel the struggle that many New Zealanders face. And so do the people I work with on a daily basis. And while that in itself will not change the government’s overall budget, it is about leadership and of Thank you to my colleagues, both in the executive and in the colleagues we work with and in the public service, and for the decision that was made today, “said Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a COVID-19 National Response Update to Parliament April 15, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Getty Images



The Prime Minister said that this was only one of many measures taken by many to help “meet the health and economic challenges of COVID-19”. New Zealand also implemented an economic package of more than $ 23 billion, including a wage subsidy that paid more than $ 9 million to the more than 1.5 million New Zealanders who had the most. need, said Ardern.

New Zealand recorded 1,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

While millions of people around the world lose their wages or are made redundant, some business leaders have offered to cut their own wages to ease the burden on their businesses. At Disney, one of the largest US companies, President Bob Iger said he give up his salary during this period and CEO Bob Chapek said he would take a 50% pay cut.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also said he give up his salary for the rest of the year. Kent Taylor, CEO of a small business, Texas Roadhouse Restaurants, announced that he would give up his salary and his bonus from March 18 to January 7, 2021, CBS Austin Reports.

Ardern is not the first political leader to benefit from such a pay cut to help his country. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent government officials will face a 30% wage drop this year as the country faces the coronavirus epidemic and its economic impact, Reuters reports.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his entire cabinet were announced on Monday to benefit from a 10% pay cut during the crisis, CBS Minnesota reports.

In the United States, other financial measures have been taken to support the economy and those who lost their wages or their jobs during the pandemic. The $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package will help American families who are suffering financially due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Millions of adults will receive $ 1,200 in checks, plus $ 500 for each of their children. Massive relief package allocate $ 290 billion in direct payments to individuals and families.

President Trump has donated his salary since taking office, choosing a different beneficiary each quarter. He recently chose the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to receive his fourth quarter 2019 salary, White House press secretary Kayliegh McEnany. announced in March.