Pride and Prejudice Musical Gets 160,000 Views During Virtual Opening Night

by April 15, 2020 entertainment
Pride and Prejudice Musical Gets 160,000 Views During Virtual Opening Night

The coronavirus pandemic has not cooled the fevers of passionate theatergoers, despite the closure of Broadway until June.

The virtual opening of the musical “Pride and Prejudice” drew 150,000 views broadcast on Friday free from Palo Alto’s TheaterWorks in Silicon Valley.

The show took place at the theater from December 4 to January 4.

The performance was hosted by actresses Beth Level from “The Drowsy Chaperone” and Laura Osnes from “Cinderella”.

Viewers from 14 different countries – including the United States, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Germany and England – listened to the performance, which included interviews with members of the creative team.

The two-year-old platform that broadcast the performance, Streaming Musicals, plans to keep release new jobs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Their next scheduled feed is “Marry Harry, who made his first off-Broadway at the York Theater company.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/pride-and-prejudice-musical-gets-160000-views-on-virtual-opening-night/

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Jimmy Webb, beloved eccentric of Trash and Vaudeville in New York, died at 62

Jimmy Webb, beloved eccentric of Trash and Vaudeville in New York, died at 62

April 15, 2020
Review: & # 039; Chichinette & # 039; reveals the exploits of WWII spy of a centenary of Palos Verdes

Review: & # 039; Chichinette & # 039; reveals the exploits of WWII spy of a centenary of Palos Verdes

April 15, 2020
This film festival broadcasts free Latino movies and music

This film festival broadcasts free Latino movies and music

April 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *