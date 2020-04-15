Pride and Prejudice Musical Gets 160,000 Views During Virtual Opening Night

The coronavirus pandemic has not cooled the fevers of passionate theatergoers, despite the closure of Broadway until June.

The virtual opening of the musical “Pride and Prejudice” drew 150,000 views broadcast on Friday free from Palo Alto’s TheaterWorks in Silicon Valley.

The show took place at the theater from December 4 to January 4.

The performance was hosted by actresses Beth Level from “The Drowsy Chaperone” and Laura Osnes from “Cinderella”.

Viewers from 14 different countries – including the United States, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Germany and England – listened to the performance, which included interviews with members of the creative team.

The two-year-old platform that broadcast the performance, Streaming Musicals, plans to keep release new jobs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Their next scheduled feed is “Marry Harry,“ who made his first off-Broadway at the York Theater company.