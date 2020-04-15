Pompeo and President of the Joint Chiefs voice concerns over China

Senior government officials, including the Secretary of State, express concern over China’s involvement in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that without China ensuring transparency, the United States cannot discern the origin of the virus.

Chief co-chair Mark A. Milley could not completely deny reports that the virus originated from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan, simply calling the evidence “inconclusive”.

“We had a lot of intelligence to look at it carefully. At this stage, it is not conclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we do not know for sure,” said the high general of the country at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has raised similar concerns about the source and initial handling of the virus, as well as the handling of the situation by the World Health Organization.

“[The WHO] had access to the Chinese Communist Party, [but] didn’t give Americans access when we needed it when it was most convenient, “Pompeo told Fox News Tuesday.

“And then we know they have this laboratory. We know the wet markets. We know that the virus itself originated in Wuhan. So all of these things come together, “he continued.

Pompeo then criticized the World Health Organization for spoiling the response to the pandemic.

“We need the World Health Organization to do its job, to fulfill its main function, which is to ensure that the world has accurate, timely, efficient and real information about what is happening in space global health. And they haven’t done it here, ”he told Sean Hannity in the interview.

The comments of the two men arrived the same day The Washington Post reported that U.S. Embassy officials had expressed concern as early as January 2018 about a Wuhan laboratory that was conducting dangerous studies on bat coronaviruses.

Officials have been sent to the laboratory several times by the United States Embassy in China, the newspaper reported, and were so alarmed by what they saw during their visits that they returned two diplomatic cables to Washington to warn them of security and management risks and offer to send more help.

The first cable also warned that the laboratory work on bat coronaviruses and their potential human transmission showed a risk of a new SARS pandemic.