Poker retirees contract coronavirus, killing 3

Eight Big Apple retirees all contracted coronavirus during their regular poker nights in Florida – killing three, according to a report.

The tight-knit group played their last game in a condo in Aventura, a suburb 27 km north of Miami, on March 21 – with one of them coughing and sniffing, the South Florida Sun Sentinel said.

In just a few weeks, the eight people were stricken with the disease – three of them deadly – and the survivors believe they were all infected during their regular and intimate meetings, they told the newspaper.

“It is a tragedy,” said Harriet Molko, who thought she could also die for nine days in the hospital.

“I don’t know how I did it,” said Molko, whose husband, Ronald Molko, also tested positive. “It’s just a nightmare and I’m trying to get over it.”

The three dead – Marcy Friedman, 94, as well as a couple, Beverly Glass, 84, and Fred Sands, 86 – were all from New York with pre-existing conditions, the report said.

Marcy’s son Andrew Friedman – who still lives in Brooklyn, where his mother was born – says he warned his mother of the social distancing, but panic had not yet reached its current intensity.

“It was not like it is now,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “It was not all closed.”

The former school secretary who retired to Florida in the early 2000s started complaining about breathing problems on March 15 and was hospitalized the next day, said her son.

Her son flew to Florida – but was only allowed to see her on FaceTime because of strict quarantine rules. Her mother died alone.

“It was terrible for me,” said Andrew, knowing that his mother had died alone. “I’m sure it was terrible for her.”

New York compatriots Glass and Sands were originally placed in separate hospital rooms at Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were both tested positive for COVID-19, the newspaper said.

The 20-year-old couple were eventually transferred to the same room – and would be holding hands in adjacent beds, nurses told relatives.

Sands – who had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and heart disease – died on March 27. Glass, who had seen him die, died a few days later, March 31, according to the report.

Glass’s daughter Lori Helitzer said she felt comforted to be together for their last few days. “Unfortunately, it’s more than most people,” she said of the cruel disease that leaves many dying alone.