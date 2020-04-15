PGA Tour plans restart in June with Charles Schwab Challenge

Three of the four major golf championships – the Masters, the US Open and the PGA Championship – announced new dates last week, and now the PGA Tour is about to unveil a new schedule reconfiguration.

Golf Digest report Tuesday eveningThe PGA Tour officials are expected to announce a plan this week to relaunch their season, which like all other sports leagues is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tour, which suspended play after the opening round of the players’ championship last month, is slated to restart from June 11-14 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, but without spectators allowed at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The tour aims to follow safety guidelines established by government and health officials, and it is quite possible, if not unlikely, that the ensuing events will continue without spectators on the ground until further notice.

The report said PGA Tour officials discussed the plans with the Players Advisory Council during a conference call on Tuesday.

The RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for June 11-14, will not be played, the report said. After the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Tour has an opening on its calendar for a “Potential PGA Tour Tournament” from June 18 to 21, date on which the US Open was to be held at Winged Foot before the USGA announced its postponement to September.

The report says the tour is expected to move the RBC Heritage, which was originally scheduled to be played this week at Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., to the vacant US Open location.

Program after RBC Heritage includes the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (June 25-28; Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, July 2-5), John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, (July 9-12) and the Muirfield Village Memorial in Dublin, Ohio (July 16-19; the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26; WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from July 30 to August 2 and the opposite field event, the Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, California, also from July 30 to August 2).

The rest of the calendar includes the dates announced by the Tour last week, starting with the PGA Championship (at Harding Park in San Francisco, August 6-9). Next is the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, NC, (August 13-16), the Northern Trust (August 20-23), the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Ill., (August 27-30) and the Championship Tour to East Lake GC in Atlanta., (Sept 3-7).

Arrive the majors race with the US Open at Winged Foot, (from September 17 to 20), the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, (from September 25 to 27) and the Masters (from November 12 to 15).

When one of these events – if any – will allow spectators is a fluid situation. PGA CEO Seth Waugh in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday said that among the many contingencies in place for the PGA Championship, the tournament takes place without spectators or moves it out of California .

“If the safest and / or the only means [hold the PGA] is to do it without fans, we are quite ready to do it. We think it’s important to do it as a TV event, whether there are fans or not, ”said Waugh.