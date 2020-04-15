Pelosi denounces Trump on coronavirus and warns against reopening of the economy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke out in a private appeal with Democrats over President Donald Trump’s management of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the commander-in-chief of masking the truth, according to a report.

Speaking Monday in a caucus call with Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi described the Trump administration’s failure to deliver on promises to make tests available to all Americans and to address the shortage of protective equipment like “almost a sin”. according to Politico.

“The more he makes false claims, the more he obscures the truth. We must insist on the truth – what they say is not knowledge, it is not fact, it is not real, “said the Californian Democrat.

Pelosi went on to warn that without a plan for adequate coronavirus testing, it would not be possible for the economy to reopen or for the Americans to return to work safely.

The speaker said on appeal that the Democrats were responsible for speaking out against Trump and the failings of his administration, “and we cannot let them lie about it.”

Pelosi’s comments come as the White House continues to push their hopes of being able to reopen the economy by May 1.

Trump’s May 1 deadline puts him on a collision course with pushing back heads of state, saying it would be dangerous to slow the progress of the war on the virus.

The top Democrat has repeatedly discussed with the President the federal government’s response to the deadly pandemic.

President Trump said the investigation into the removal of the House and the trial of the Senate late last year had distracted them too much to deal with the fight against the coronavirus.

Pelosi, who is currently in the middle of a dead end against Republicans over the content of the next coronavirus stimulus package, has long been a critic of Trump.

Earlier this month, the president announced that a House committee would be created to oversee the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, a move Trump has called “a witch hunt.”

“Now is not the time for politics,” said the commander-in-chief during a briefing in the White House.

“Endless partisan investigations have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years.”