Patrick Beverley aims to win wait at NBA shutdown

Patrick Beverley took a break from his daily activities to answer a phone call which he attempted to conclude quickly so that he could resume more important activities.

“I start playing” Call of Duty: Warzone “once I stop responding with you,” said the Clippers’ keeper. “I play everyday now. I’m serious. Like every day, and I’m getting better. I am addicted. I love the action, being part of a team and talking about trash and getting my teammates moving. “

With the NBA season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its return to limbo, Beverley eliminates its competitive and talking itch by playing the popular video game Battle Royale, released last month and already counting more than $ 50 million. downloads. . Beverley’s competitiveness was exposed to a national audience on ESPN as he qualified for the semi-finals of the “NBA 2K” players tournament last week before removing his helmet and leaving without offering congratulations after the Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton Center takes the best of three in a series.

“I’m locked up no matter what I do,” said Beverley in the telephone conversation, which took place before the tournament recording was released. “If it’s a competition, I’m locked up. I talk to my teammates and I talk to the opponent. This is the type of player I am. I’m locked up. Everything I do is competitive, I try to win. That’s how I always have been, and I like to stay like that no matter what I do. I don’t like people taking over me or saying they Every game I play, every competition I participate in, whether it’s in a game, playing cards, video games, whatever, I try to win. It has always been my competitive nature. “

Beverley is back in Los Angeles after spending last month in Houston with her family following the season suspension. The veteran guard recorded his players’ tournament matches there against Hassan Whiteside, Andre Drummond and Ayton before returning last weekend to prepare for the presumed resumption of the season.

“It all happened so quickly,” said Beverley. “My biggest thing is that I wanted to see my mom, my grandmother and my family in Houston and make sure they were safe. I’m in Los Angeles now, and I’m optimistic that we will be back. I train as if we are coming back. Whatever it takes to make us as healthy and safe as possible and get back to playing basketball as soon as possible, I’m all for it. “

As difficult as it has been to be isolated, Beverley said that he was in contact with his teammates and coaches every day during this global pandemic and that they all adopted the mantra of coach Doc Rivers: Win the waiting.

“We have texted, we do FaceTime and we have Zoom workouts,” said Beverley. “We are still locked up. Our strength and conditioning guys do a hell of a job keeping us locked up and making sure we’re ready. We stayed in touch and continue to motivate each other. We call each other every day. We try to stay active because you never know when we can resume this call, and if we do, we are ready. “

Clippers goalkeeper Patrick Beverley is congratulated by coach Doc Rivers at the end of the 112-102 victory over the Lakers on October 22. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Last summer, Beverley signed a $ 40 million, three-year contract to return to the Clippers before the team bought star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to become championship favorites in several sports bets. From Leonard’s “load management” to the rest of the key players at rest at various times throughout the season, the Clippers focused on the best position to win the first franchise championship after the playoffs, which would have been this week. Now they have to wait to see if they have a chance to see this plan come to fruition.

“It would be difficult if we couldn’t finish what we started,” said Beverley. “We want to play now. We have put together a team to win now, and all the hard work we have put into it would be hard to see defeated, but safety comes first and if the season has been canceled we will quickly focus on next season. Basketball is for us all year round. It is not a seasonal thing. Most of us on the team play every day. We take basketball very seriously on the Clippers, so whether it is this season or next, we will be ready when it is safe to return. “

One of the options the NBA is discussing to resume the season, or at least play the playoffs, would be to organize all games on a neutral site, perhaps in Las Vegas, and create a “bubble” for all teams to live, eat, practice and play games without any fan.

“It would be difficult to play without fans,” said Beverley. “Fans are such a big part of the game. That’s why you can take a four point lead to a 14 point lead at home. Clipper Nation is a big part of what we do, but if we have to play without fans away from home, we will be ready for that. We will do whatever is necessary to make sure we win games and make our fans happy. “

Before hanging up, Beverley, who is rarely at a loss for words, sighed and fell silent for a moment.

“It is unfortunate that we are on a call like this,” said Beverley. “I don’t play basketball, you don’t cover basketball and the fans can’t watch basketball. It’s difficult, but we’re all in the same boat and we’re going to get through it together and come back soon. “