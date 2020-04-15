Ohio governor restricts citizens from crossing state borders to purchase alcohol

Pennsylvania’s decision to close liquor stores under state restrictions on coronaviruses would have led dozens of its own residents to cross state borders to source alcohol.

But Ohio governor Mike DeWine aimed to end the trips to Buckeye state on Monday, calling the cross-border alcohol “health hazard”. according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The new policy only allows Ohio residents to buy alcohol from liquor stores in the six closest counties to Pennsylvania, the report said.

“Any other time, we would like to have visitors from Pennsylvania,” said the governor at a press conference, “but during this time, those who come to buy alcohol create a health hazard.”

Pennsylvania state-owned liquor stores closed on March 16 as part of the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts.

On April 1, the state began accepting delivery orders online, but many residents were still unable to purchase alcohol because the site was overwhelmed with demand, reports said.

An Ohio liquor store, Devine Shop and Save in Hubbard, saw sales soar after Pennsylvania closed its brick-and-mortar liquor stores, its director told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

“It’s breathtaking,” said Linda Johnson, “95 percent of our customers are from Pennsylvania. They come in and buy everything in half gallons, in some cases,” she told the newspaper before shipping implementation of Monday’s new policy.

“Our usual delivery is 120 cases in one week. We have had 800 cases in the past two weeks, and I still have empty shelves. “

Johnson said the new DeWine newspaper directive that applies to his store would “permanently” affect sales.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesperson Shawn Kelly defended the state’s decision to temporarily close its liquor stores.

“We understand that the public wants access to wines and spirits in these unprecedented times,” said Kelly in a statement to the newspaper.

“But we have a responsibility to mitigate the spread of this virus in the community as much as possible and to ensure that our employees and customers are as safe as possible.”