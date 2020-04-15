Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 update: here’s the full scoop on new features

While Nintendo regularly updates the Switch and Switch Lite, the last update finally fixes a major problem. Version 10.0.0 of the software is deployed on systems and now allows you to move games between internal storage and a micro SD card.

Previously, there was no way to move a saved part of your Switch. So if you have a new one, you will have to download the title again from the Nintendo E-Shop or re-transfer from the game cartridge. Not ideal, and this results in data loss.

While it’s not a perfect integration, it will allow you to move games and downloadable content to another device. This covers the game itself, the DLC, and game updates. But it still doesn’t cover saved game files, like your records or your progress. Fingers crossed, it comes later. For now, this will allow you to free up space and move between consoles. And it’s a victory.

Since the update adds this new function, it’s a good time to get a micro SD card or move to a larger storage capacity. Sandisk’s 512 GB micro SD card is currently reduced by 50% to $ 89.99 on Amazon, if you want to go big. 256 GB card only costs $ 39.99, and a 64 GB only costs $ 12.99. These are in stock and will be shipped quickly. Remember, more space means more space for games.

The other great feature of version 10.0.0 is the ability to remap (or reprogram) the buttons on the controller. This applies to the JoyCons on the Switch and the integrated buttons on the Switch Lite. Nintendo will allow you to save up to five custom configurations or layouts. It happens a little late for the first users, who are probably used to the controls as they are. But this remains a good option.

Another addition: you can now show your love for Animal Crossing: New Horizons with six new icons to choose from. These can be set for any user profile on the console, and with Nintendo Switch online this can be your face for your friends.

Finally, as always, there are performance improvements and bug fixes in this version.

You can check for an update on your Switch or Switch Lite by going to Settings (the gear) then selecting System on the left side and clicking on Update system. As per previous updates, this will require a restart of your console.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.