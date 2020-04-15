Newsom Unveils California Roadmap To Help Lock Coronaviruses

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a roadmap to ease home stay restrictions on the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday.

Although there is no specific timetable for the reopening of the Golden State, Newsom said it would use “science to guide our decisions, not political pressure”.

“As we plan to reopen parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will be different than before,” he told reporters.

He unveiled a six-point framework for determining when to relax mitigation measures.

They include:

The state’s ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolation and support from those who are positive or exposed.

The ability to prevent infections in people at risk for serious illness.

The ability of hospitals to manage surges in patients.

The ability to develop treatments.

The ability of businesses, schools and daycares to withstand physical distance.

The ability to determine if home support measures should be reinstated.

His roadmap also notes that things will not be like the reopening of the state. For example, restaurant servers will likely wear masks and gloves, he said.

Public schools can also stagger student arrival times to maintain social distance.

Newsom announced Monday that it is working with Washington and Oregon state leaders on a framework to reopen the regional economy, similar to the six-state task force formed on the East Coast.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 24,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, with 733 deaths.