New York Liberty Sends Tina Charles To Mystics In Three-Team Exchange

The New York Liberty sends All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal, the team announced Wednesday.

WNBA defending champions Liberty’s shot includes goalkeeper Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and first, second and third round picks in the 2021 draft. New York also received pick # 12 in the 2020 draft, which is Friday.

The Liberty then returned the Mystics’ first round and their own second round in 2021 to the Dallas Wings for Ohio State guard and product Tayler Hill and picks 9 and 15 this year.

Saying goodbye to Charles, 31, the WNBA 2012 player par excellence and number 1 choice in 2010 still looking for his first title, was not an easy decision.

“Tina Charles is a name that will forever be synonymous with New York basketball,” said Liberty chief executive Jonathan Kolb in a statement. “In the past six seasons, Tina has cemented herself not only in Liberty record books, but in the hearts of New Yorkers everywhere because of her tireless and selfless work in the community. On behalf of the New York Liberty organization, I thank Tina and wish her good luck in Washington. “

After finishing 10-24 penultimate, the Liberty now has five of the top 15 picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft, including first choice in the overall standings. New York is expected to take Oregon playmaker Sabrina Ionescu on April 17, with the selection almost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.