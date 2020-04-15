New streaming date set for “Celebrating 25 magical Disney years on Broadway”

The show will indeed continue!

After originally canceling the next replay of the November concert “Celebrating 25 Disney Magic Years on Broadway” due to problems with the union of the American Federation of Musicians, the concert will now be broadcast proceed as planned April 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

The concert will feature a wide range of Broadway Stars performing various songs from Disney hit musicals, and will be interviewed by Ryan McCartan, who currently plays the role of Disney’s Hans ‘Frozen’, while hosting the concert from the basement. from his family.

Proceeds will go to the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The concert was initially canceled on April 11 due to the union’s inability to reach an agreement with Broadway Cares. However, the event orchestra contractor launched a petition to waive all live broadcast fees. The federation then reversed its decision. Disney, SAG-AFTRA and the Actors Equity Association have already done the same.

Performances include all Disney shows that have ever graced the Great White Way, from “The Lion King” to “Frozen” to “Hercules”, as well as a reunion of 18 artists from the original Broadway cast of “Newsies”. The concert also invited many Disney Broadway alumni, such as Sierra Boggess (“The Little Mermaid”), Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”), Christian Borle (“Mary Poppins”), Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin “), Krysta Rodriguez (” Hercules “) and more.

When the concert aired in November, it raised $ 570,426 for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

The concert will be available for streaming on Playbill.com as well as BroadwayCares.org