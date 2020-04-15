New Coronavirus Mutation May Threaten Vaccine Race, Study Finds

Scientists say they have discovered the first evidence of a “significant” mutation in the coronavirus, according to a new study, raising concerns that progress so far towards a vaccine may become “futile”.

The researchers, who isolated a strain of the virus from a sample from India in January, said the mutation appeared to make the virus less able to bind to a receptor on human cells called ACE2, an enzyme found in the lungs. .

The discovery of this mutation “sets off the alarm that the development of the current vaccine could become useless in a future epidemic if more mutations were identified”, said the researchers, according to Newsweek. The study, which was published on Saturday on biorxiv.org, has not yet been peer reviewed.

However, the team – led by Changhua National Education University of Taiwan in collaboration with Murdoch University in Australia – added that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a low rate of mutation.

“We have confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 has a relatively low mutation rate, but we have also proven that a new mutation with various virulence and immune characteristics has already appeared,” they said, the newspaper said. .

But Jenna Macciochi, a senior lecturer in immunology at the University of Sussex who did not work on the study, told Newsweek that while the discovery is important to watch, she doesn’t think vaccination efforts are going to be hindered.

“You would expect small mutations with any virus. The mutation that appeared in this report appears to reduce binding to ACE2, which means less virulence, which could potentially mean less ability to infect. But since this is an isolated report, this does not necessarily mean that the vaccination attempts are in vain. “

Benjamin Neuman, professor and president of biological sciences at Texas A&M University, also told the South China Morning Post that the constant mutation of the coronavirus only means that the vaccine will need periodic testing and updates.

“The flu virus mutates constantly and at about the same rate as the coronavirus, but we are able to successfully vaccinate against this moving target,” he said at the point of sale.