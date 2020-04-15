Netherlands Damaged 5G cell towers amid COVID-19 conspiracy theories

5G conspiracy theories have wide coverage.

The Netherlands has become the last nation to be attacked against 5G cell phone towers – amid wild conspiracy theories pushed by celebrities that the new network is linked to the spread of the coronavirus.

Security and the fight against terrorism by the Dutch government (NCTV) blamed the “extremists” for “various incidents” around broadcast masts, including arson and sabotage.

“This is a worrying development,” he said, noting that the attacks could worsen the current health crisis rather than help it.

“The disturbance of broadcasting masts … can have consequences for the coverage of the telecommunications network and the accessibility of emergency services.”

Dutch authorities have not directly linked the attacks – many of which have seen insults to 5G scrawled at the scene – to unsubstantiated theories linking the network to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the British authorities were quick to call the links “absolute rubbish” because they blamed the conspiracy for the attacks on the cell towers.

The conspirators seemed divided over whether 5G is the real cause of the contagion or whether it simply worsens the spread and damage by weakening the immune system.

Outside theories, however, reached millions of people, in part thanks to the crazy celebrities who spread them on social media.

Woody Harrelson pushed the theory into a deleted Instagram post since then, while his colleague John Cusack and singer M.I.A. have tweeted about it.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa got over 41,000 likes when he asked Twitter followers, “Corona? 5g? Or both?”

British boxer Amir Khan also entered the fray in an Instagram video that has since been deleted, according to the Independent.

“Don’t you think it has something to do with this 5G in these rising towers?” he said of the coronavirus.

“It’s a man-made thing. It was put there for a reason – while they were testing 5G. It could be for population control – get rid of many of us, especially when they say it hurts the elderly.

“Look at these towers at night that have been erected, then tell people not to go out,” he said, according to the British newspaper.

Conspiracy theories have been called “the worst kind of fake news” by British medical director Stephen Powis, BBC notes.

“Conspiracy theorists are a danger to public health who has already read a Facebook page”, Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton said to the Evening Standard.

“Celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed of themselves.”

With post wires