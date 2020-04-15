Nebraska shopping center plans to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

A Nebraska shopping center plans to reopen as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the state.

The Nebraska Crossing Outlets, located halfway between Lincoln and Omaha, has announced plans to reopen on April 24 – when health officials predict a spike in cases in the state.

The store owner Rod Yates said the mall would hold a “soft opening” and could serve as a test site for how businesses can best reopen during the pandemic.

“We are considering the great opportunity to define some best practices and help our retailers open their portfolios across the country”, Yates told Omaha World-Herald.

Nebraska is among a few selected states that still allow shopping centers to remain open even though most businesses are closed due to restrictions on gatherings.

The state had documented more than 890 cases of coronavirus Tuesday evening, alongside 20 related deaths, after registering its first patient on March 6.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, urged residents to shop only once a week and do so alone, although he has not issued any official restrictions beyond the state assembly limit .

Ricketts said the mall and other stores are free to open as long as they follow the order of social distancing.

“We did not ask them to close and we did not ask them to open,” he said at a press conference on coronaviruses.

“If companies are looking to prepare at some point when these restrictions are relaxed, that’s okay, but whoever operates must always follow all of the guidelines.”

Local health experts have sounded the alarm that the opening could undo any positive confinement from people staying at home.

But mall representatives said they were taking precautions. The mall purchased 100 thermometers for each store to check on employees at the start of each day. They will also install 200 plastic screens at the registers to separate buyers and workers.

Buyers and employees will be encouraged to wear masks and gloves.

“Everything we do will be very controlled,” said Yates. “We are not going to organize mass events that attract hundreds of people. We are going to slowly relax in the process of opening up.”

The open-air mall includes Coach, Nike, Kate Spade, and other stores.

Mall officials have already pushed back once it opened smoothly, starting on a date set for April 18, and could do so again if business skyrockets, says Johanna Boston, Nebraska director of strategy Crossing.

“If tomorrow our numbers jump and we have a conversation with the governor, that could change,” she told World-Herald.

“But right now, we’re doing what we’ve been asked to do, which is to start putting people back to work in the safest environment we can create.”