NBCUniversal’s Peacock Joins Streaming Wars in Hollywood

NBCUniversal will dive into the competitive streaming arena on Wednesday with an advertising-funded subscription service to capitalize on the increase in home viewing.

The media giant plans to make the low-cost Peacock service widely available to consumers nationwide on July 15. But he will offer a preview early Wednesday to customers of parent company Comcast, at a time when millions of Americans are staying at home to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Peacock is the last video-on-demand service to launch in six months, following the debut of Apple TV + and Disney + last fall. Quibi, the Hollywood-based short form streaming service led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, got off to a good start when it debuted last week.

On-site shelter orders have led to a surge in consumption by Netflix and other streaming platforms.

Experts believe the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of streaming services as the primary source of entertainment, and NBCUniversal and other mainstream media companies are relieved to have already rotated their business to embrace the streaming trend.

“With the majority of the country at home, the demand for news and entertainment is truly at an all time high,” Peacock President Matt Strauss said on Tuesday in a conference call with reporters. “Many viewers are looking for comforting, familiar and even nostalgic programming.”

Peacock will be crammed with NBC-owned shows like “Parks and Recreation”, “Law & Order” and, starting next year, “The Office”, which was a hit on Netflix. He will present films from Universal Pictures studio, including “Jurassic Park”, the animated film “Despicable Me”, classic thrillers such as “Psycho” and “The Birds”, and DreamWorks Animation hits like “Shrek”.

“The streaming world is obviously a very crowded space, but NBC’s Peacock has the advantage of being an already established brand and launching with a very solid content library,” said Tal Chalozin, co-founder of Innovid , an advertising analysis company, in an email.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, however, most of the original Peacock shows will not be ready by the summer – or even later this year. Television production stopped in mid-March and no one knows when filming will resume.

NBCUniversal also had ambitious plans to make Peacock available nationwide a few days before the Tokyo Olympics start in July. But the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee postponed the Games to July 2021 last month, depriving Peacock of a big promotional boost.

The streaming service is entering a competitive market. AT&T WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max, which will star “Friends” and “The Sopranos”, next month.

As of Wednesday, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will be able to receive service at no additional cost for their monthly cable bills.

Peacock also includes NBC News segments and programs such as “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and Spanish broadcasts from the Telemundo network.

Live programming will be a major selling point at a time when consumers are hungry for news, executives said.

“This cultural moment that we all recognize actually plays our strength,” said Strauss.

This summer, Comcast plans to partner with other cable TV providers to offer streaming services to their customers. Cox Communications, which serves Rolling Hills Estates and parts of Orange County, has already signed. Consumers who do not have access to their cable provider can still sign up for the free Peacock service with 7,500 hours of content, or pay $ 4.99 per month for Peacock Premium, which will include 15,000 hours of content, including including news, sports, children’s programming and prime time access to the network’s late night shows by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Unlike rivals Netflix, Apple TV + and Disney + which all offer ad-free content, Peacock will contain ads. But NBCUniversal has promised to limit the ads to five minutes per hour. The corporate sponsors are Verizon Communications, State Farm Insurance, Subaru, the beverage company Molson Coors and L’Oreal USA.

Consumers will be able to watch without advertising for an additional $ 5. However, NBCUniversal is betting that most cash-strapped customers won’t mind watching a few ads.