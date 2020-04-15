McDonald’s in China sorry for a sign prohibiting blacks in the middle of a coronavirus

A McDonald’s restaurant in China has been temporarily closed after trying to ban blacks from fearing coronavirus, a report said.

The restaurant, located in the industrial city of Guangzhou, displayed a sign saying: “We have been informed that now blacks are not allowed to enter the restaurant”. the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The incident comes as racial tensions mount in the city, which is a hub for African traders and is home to the largest African communities in China.

In recent weeks, hundreds of Africans in the southern Chinese city have been evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumors that the coronavirus was spreading among Africans, community leaders told the agency.

McDonald’s said the store was closed quickly when it learned of the disturbing notice and that the restaurant’s apparent ban on blacks was “not representative” of the company’s “inclusive values”.

“Immediately after learning of an unauthorized communication with our customers at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately deleted the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant,” a McDonald’s spokesman said in a BBC statement.

In addition, the company said it provides “diversity and inclusion” training at the store.