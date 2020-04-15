Masters delay could help me win a green jacket

Rory McIlroy thinks that the coronavirus could give him his best chance of wearing a green jacket.

Needing to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam, the highest-ranked player in the world believes that postponing the sport’s most anticipated tournament – from April to November – could ease the pressure of his pursuit for the major long elusive.

“I always have the impression that there is this little anticipation before Augusta, the first big event of the year. There’s all this hype, ”said McIlroy in a live Instagram chat with Michelle Wie. “It will be another Master this year. But personally, maybe selfishly, that’s what I need to get the jacket. “

McIlroy, 30, hopes that the PGA season will have resumed long enough in advance to give momentum to the head of the unusually timed Masters.

“Two of the major tournaments have already been played, I hope the Ryder Cup has already been played,” said McIlroy. “People will be in their routine and in the flow a little more.”

McIlroy won the US Open (2011), the PGA Championship (2012, 2014) and the British Open (2014), but peaked at Augusta while finishing fourth in 2015. Before winning his first major, McIlroy became the youngest player in Masters history with a lead after the first round in 2011 and still had a four-stroke lead to enter the final round, but collapsed with the worst round ever for the favorite in the round final by shooting an 80. In 2018, McIlroy was in the final couple for the final round, but shot a 74 to finish tied for fifth.