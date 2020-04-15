Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Chanel put their fashion muscle behind facial masks

“This initiative will donate essential protective equipment to front-line health workers. Thank you to the hundreds of artisans who volunteered to create these masks, as well as to all who have done their part to fight against this global pandemic, “said the company.

Louis Vuitton also said that he made and donated thousands of hospital gowns for six Paris hospitals in urgent need of protective equipment. French financier Bernard Arnault is Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton.

Burberry, British fashion brand, also rotated some of its fashion production machines to make masks.

The company said it was using its global supply chain “expedite the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the National Health Service in the United Kingdom for use by medical personnel.”

Known for his iconic coats, Burberry said he was reorienting his trench coat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, to make non-surgical gowns and masks for patients in British hospitals.

Another legendary French fashion house, Chanel, said it was contributing to the effort make face masks

Last month, the company said it was seeking approval for raw materials and prototypes so that its sewing specialists, who typically manufacture the brand’s haute couture and ready-to-wear collections, can begin to make hospital masks and gowns.