Lou Ferrigno sells longtime home in Santa Monica

Actor-bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno and his wife, Carla, sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $ 3.25 million.

The neo-English-style house went on sale in mid-March for $ 3.499 million and went from pending to sale in about three weeks, records say.

Nestled behind a white fence, the two-story house has slatted and plaster walls, oak floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the interior garden. Approximately 3,400 square feet of living space has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling living room and a dining room. A breakfast area is installed in the renovated kitchen.

1/13 A white fence gives an appeal to the house in the neo-English style of the 1920s. 2/13 A brick fireplace in the living room. 3/13 The living room. 4/13 The dining room has picture windows. 5/13 The updated kitchen. 6/13 One bedroom and bathroom. 7/13 The master bedroom. 8/13 Room. 9/13 Office. 10/13 The family room. 11/13 The backyard. 12/13 Inside the independent studio / garage. 13/13 The independent studio.

The house, built in 1926, sits on about a fifth of an acre in the Regent Square area of ​​Gillette with gardens, lawn and fruit trees. An independent studio / garage is located in the courtyard.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Dev Tailor of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Ferrigno, 68, was twice Mr. Universe before landing the title role in the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk”. As an actor, his credits also include the program “The King of the Queens” and the 2009 film “I love you, man”.

Two years ago, Ferrigno was chosen by President Trump to be a member of the Presidential Council on Fitness and Sports Nutrition. The special presidential advisory board also includes Dr. Oz from TV and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He and his wife had owned the Santa Monica property since 1980, according to the records.