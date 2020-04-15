Losing 49ers Super Bowl May Prevent Coronavirus Disaster

Patrick Mahomes may have played a double hero without even knowing it.

The Chiefs’ quarterback not only led back to winning the Super Bowl in February, but would also have done service in San Francisco by eliminating the 49ers parade which, in hindsight, could have been dangerous at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This may be written down as a brutal sports loss, but one that may have saved lives,” said Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, told the Wall Street Journal.

On February 2 in Miami, the 49ers led 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter before Mahomes returned for the 31-20 Chiefs victory. On the same day, according to the Journal, doctors from the bay region were already treating the first cases of COVID-19 in the region.

If the 49ers had kept their head, a parade in San Francisco would have followed with hundreds of thousands of fans – the kind of rally that has since been banned across the country as more information is published on the dangerous spread of the coronavirus. .

“It is certainly difficult to imagine a higher risk situation,” said Dr. Niraj Sehgal, head of the UCSF Covid-19 command center.

While San Francisco was still mourning the loss of the 49ers the morning after the Super Bowl, the Sehgal command center was brought online with several patients. On Tuesday, the city had 957 confirmed cases and 15 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Kansas City, on the other hand, hosted the chefs parade on Wednesday, February 5. The city’s first known case of coronavirus was not reported until March 18.

“Some of them were lucky breaks, and this could be one of the lucky breaks that saved us from a much worse fate,” Wachter told the newspaper.