Lionel Messi in brief – CNN

Dad: Jorge Messi, factory worker
Mother: Celia Cuccittini by Messi
Children: Ciro, Mateo and Thiago
Other facts
As a young boy, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. At 13, he signed with Futbol Club Barcelona and moved to Spain. As part of the contract, FC Barcelona agreed to pay for Messi’s hormone treatments.
Best goalscorer of all time FC Barcelona
and the Spanish La Liga football league.
Ballon d’Or winner, or footballer of the year, a record five times: a record four consecutive years
(2009-2012) and again for 2015.
Won the European gold shoe
prize six times: 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Chronology
1995-2000 – Play for the local club team, Newell’s Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina.
2000-2003 – He signed with FC Barcelona and climbed the ladder of the youth of Barça.
November 16, 2003 – Debuts as a team
, replacing a friendly match against FC Porto.
October 16, 2004 – Made official debut for FC Barcelona
against Espanyol. Barça win 1-0.
2007 –
Establishes the Leo Messi Foundation
, working to improve access to education and health care for children.
August 2008 –
Leads Argentine soccer team to gold medal Summer olympics
In Beijing.
March 11, 2010 – Messi is announced as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
2011-2012 season –
Establishes the historic record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, with 73 goals.
June 2013 – Prosecutors in Barcelona are laying charges of tax evasion against Messi and his father for the period 2007-2009. The complaint alleges that Messi and his father, in order to reduce their Spanish tax bill, sought to manage the player’s lucrative income through image rights via front companies. installed abroad. Messi denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
Aug 14, 2013 – Messi and his father, Jorge Messi, make a “repairing” payment of 5 million euros
($ 6.6 million) to the Spanish authorities for allegedly committing tax fraud between 2007 and 2009.
September 27, 2013 – Messi and father testify in Barcelona court at preliminary hearing
on allegations, they defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of more than 5 million dollars.
May 2014 – Signing of a new contract with FC Barcelona for an annual declared net amount of 20 million euros (27 million dollars).
June 2014 – A Spanish prosecutor asks the judge to drop the tax fraud charges against Messi, but not against his father.
July 13, 2014 – Messi wins the Ballon d’Or
for the best player in the world Cup
tournament.
July 28, 2014 – A judge decides that the tax fraud case against Messi and his father will continue, despite a request from the Spanish prosecutor in June to drop the charges against Messi.
November 22, 2014 –
Messi scores a hat-trick (three goals per game) to become the top scorer of all time in the Spanish league with 253 goals
, surpassing Telmo Zarra’s previous record with 251 goals.
October 8, 2015 – A Spanish court decides that Messi and his father will be tried for tax evasion.
June 27, 2016 – Said he will probably retire
international football after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.
July 6, 2016 – Barcelona court fines Messi
€ 2 million ($ 2.3 million) and also sentenced him to 21 months in prison for tax fraud.
Spanish courts officially reduced Messi’s prison sentence to an additional fine of € 252,000 ($ 287,000) in July 2017.
Aug 12, 2016 – Messi announces he will play for Argentina
again, after declaring in June that he would withdraw from international football.
July 5, 2017 – Barcelona and Messi announce contract extension
who will keep Messi at Barça until June 30, 2021 and is worth € 565,000 ($ 645,000) per week.
January 13, 2019 – Marks his 400th goal in the Spanish league during his 435th participation
, extending his record as the all-time top La Liga goalscorer. Messi is the first player to score 400 times in one of the “big five” European leagues.
June 2019 –
Is ranked n ° 1 on Forbes Annual List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World
, with an estimated profit of $ 127 million.