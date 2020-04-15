Lionel Messi in brief – CNN

by April 15, 2020 Top News
Lionel Messi in brief - CNN

Dad: Jorge Messi, factory worker

Mother: Celia Cuccittini by Messi

Wedding: Antonela Roccuzzo (June 30, 2017-present)

Children: Ciro, Mateo and Thiago

Other facts

As a young boy, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. At 13, he signed with Futbol Club Barcelona and moved to Spain. As part of the contract, FC Barcelona agreed to pay for Messi’s hormone treatments.

Best goalscorer of all time FC Barcelona and the Spanish La Liga football league.
Ballon d’Or winner, or footballer of the year, a record five times: a record four consecutive years (2009-2012) and again for 2015.
Won the European gold shoe prize six times: 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Chronology

1995-2000 – Play for the local club team, Newell’s Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina.

2000-2003 – He signed with FC Barcelona and climbed the ladder of the youth of Barça.

November 16, 2003 – Debuts as a team, replacing a friendly match against FC Porto.
October 16, 2004 – Made official debut for FC Barcelona against Espanyol. Barça win 1-0.
2007 – Establishes the Leo Messi Foundation, working to improve access to education and health care for children.
August 2008 – Leads Argentine soccer team to gold medal Summer olympics In Beijing.

March 11, 2010 – Messi is announced as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

2011-2012 season – Establishes the historic record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, with 73 goals.

June 2013 – Prosecutors in Barcelona are laying charges of tax evasion against Messi and his father for the period 2007-2009. The complaint alleges that Messi and his father, in order to reduce their Spanish tax bill, sought to manage the player’s lucrative income through image rights via front companies. installed abroad. Messi denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

June 25, 2013 – Barcelona prosecutors told CNN that Messi paid 10 million euros ($ 13 million) in taxes to cover the 2010-2011 fiscal period, but efforts to prosecute him for alleged tax fraud from 2007 to 2009 are still underway.
Aug 14, 2013 – Messi and his father, Jorge Messi, make a “repairing” payment of 5 million euros ($ 6.6 million) to the Spanish authorities for allegedly committing tax fraud between 2007 and 2009.
September 27, 2013 – Messi and father testify in Barcelona court at preliminary hearing on allegations, they defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of more than 5 million dollars.
March 16, 2014 – Scored a hat-trick (three goals per game) to become FC Barcelona’s top scorer with 371 goals, overshadowing the record set by Paulino Alcantara, who scored 369 goals.

May 2014 – Signing of a new contract with FC Barcelona for an annual declared net amount of 20 million euros (27 million dollars).

June 2014 – A Spanish prosecutor asks the judge to drop the tax fraud charges against Messi, but not against his father.

July 13, 2014 – Messi wins the Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world Cup tournament.

July 28, 2014 – A judge decides that the tax fraud case against Messi and his father will continue, despite a request from the Spanish prosecutor in June to drop the charges against Messi.

November 22, 2014 – Messi scores a hat-trick (three goals per game) to become the top scorer of all time in the Spanish league with 253 goals, surpassing Telmo Zarra’s previous record with 251 goals.

October 8, 2015 – A Spanish court decides that Messi and his father will be tried for tax evasion.

May 31, 2016 – The tax fraud trial begins for Messi and his father.
June 27, 2016 – Said he will probably retire international football after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.
July 6, 2016 – Barcelona court fines Messi € 2 million ($ 2.3 million) and also sentenced him to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. Spanish courts officially reduced Messi’s prison sentence to an additional fine of € 252,000 ($ 287,000) in July 2017.
Aug 12, 2016 – Messi announces he will play for Argentina again, after declaring in June that he would withdraw from international football.
July 5, 2017 – Barcelona and Messi announce contract extension who will keep Messi at Barça until June 30, 2021 and is worth € 565,000 ($ 645,000) per week.
January 13, 2019 – Marks his 400th goal in the Spanish league during his 435th participation, extending his record as the all-time top La Liga goalscorer. Messi is the first player to score 400 times in one of the “big five” European leagues.
June 2019 – Is ranked n ° 1 on Forbes Annual List of Highest Paid Athletes in the World, with an estimated profit of $ 127 million.
Aug 2, 2019 – Messi is banned from all competition for three months and fined $ 50,000 CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal. The punishment comes after Messi has accused South American football’s governing body of corruption, suggesting that 2019 Copa America has been rigged in favor of its host, Brazil.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/JifJoMzdoK8/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Universities begin to consider canceling face-to-face courses until 2021

Universities begin to consider canceling face-to-face courses until 2021

April 15, 2020
Harvard researchers say social distancing from coronaviruses could be until 2022

Harvard researchers say social distancing from coronaviruses could be until 2022

April 15, 2020
AOC and Schumer criticized for a `` photo shoot '' in the best postal code for coronavirus

AOC and Schumer criticized for a “ photo shoot ” in the best postal code for coronavirus

April 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *