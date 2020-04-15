Lionel Messi in brief – CNN

Dad: Jorge Messi, factory worker

Mother: Celia Cuccittini by Messi

Children: Ciro, Mateo and Thiago

As a young boy, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. At 13, he signed with Futbol Club Barcelona and moved to Spain. As part of the contract, FC Barcelona agreed to pay for Messi’s hormone treatments.

Best goalscorer of all time FC Barcelona and the Spanish La Liga football league.

1995-2000 – Play for the local club team, Newell’s Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina.

2000-2003 – He signed with FC Barcelona and climbed the ladder of the youth of Barça.

2007 – Establishes the Leo Messi Foundation, working to improve access to education and health care for children.

August 2008 – Leads Argentine soccer team to gold medal at Summer Olympics in Beijing.

March 11, 2010 – Messi is announced as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

2011-2012 season – Establishes the historic record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, with 73 goals.

June 2013 – Prosecutors in Barcelona are laying charges of tax evasion against Messi and his father for the period 2007-2009. The complaint alleges that Messi and his father, in order to reduce their Spanish tax bill, sought to manage the player’s lucrative income through image rights via front companies. installed abroad. Messi denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

May 2014 – Signing of a new contract with FC Barcelona for an annual declared net amount of 20 million euros (27 million dollars).

June 2014 – A Spanish prosecutor asks the judge to drop the tax fraud charges against Messi, but not against his father.

July 28, 2014 – A judge decides that the tax fraud case against Messi and his father will continue, despite a request from the Spanish prosecutor in June to drop the charges against Messi.

October 8, 2015 – A Spanish court decides that Messi and his father will be tried for tax evasion.

May 31, 2016 – The tax fraud trial begins for Messi and his father.

June 27, 2016 – Said he will probably retire from international football after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.

Aug 12, 2016 – Messi announces he will play for Argentina again, after declaring in June that he would withdraw from international football.

July 5, 2017 – Barcelona and Messi announce contract extension who will keep Messi at Barça until June 30, 2021 and is worth €565,000 ($645,000) per week.