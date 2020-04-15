Le Pain Quotidien wanted to close places before the coronavirus

Le Pain Quotidien, short of debt, was working to reduce its presence in the United States even before the coronavirus pandemic affected its business, The Post learned.

The Belgian bakery website says said it had “temporarily closed” all of its outlets in the United States last month “out of prudence” because of the crisis.

In fact, sources say the US offices of the struggling restaurant chain hired a real estate consultant months before the pandemic broke out as part of a larger “reorganization.”

The restaurant has even reported the closure of some 19 locations, sources said. And that before RCS Real Estate Advisors completed its review of the chain’s 100 or so American restaurants in expensive areas like Manhattan and LA, sources said.

Five of the 19 locations marked for closure, sources said, are in Manhattan, including 205 Bleecker St. and 375 Hudson St. in the West Village; 937 Second Ave. and 1006 First Ave. in Midtown; and 124 Seventh Ave in Chelsea, where the broker listing the space declined to comment.

“It will not have a monstrous effect on New York real estate, but it is the death of 1,000 cuts,” said a real estate source with direct knowledge of the magazine. “The eruption of bankruptcies in the next two or three months will be alarming.”

Patrick Jenkins, director of operations for PQ Operations, the US division of Le Pain Quotidien, confirmed his efforts to reduce costs, including “prohibitive” rent increases.

“COVID-19 has come at a difficult time for us, as it has for many people,” he said. “We know how to run good restaurants and provide good food, and hiring RCS was to provide some expertise to try to understand how rents work.”

RCS, known to have helped struggling companies like Forever 21 and Bed Bath & Beyond, did not respond to requests for comment.

Also raising questions about the future of Le Pain Quotidien: the chain dismissed all of its approximately 2,000 US employees on March 23, followed by most office workers, sources said.

The workers say they are shocked by the mass layoffs because the company had just told them a week earlier that they would be paid for sick days and holidays and would keep their health insurance until April. Managers and assistants also thought they would keep their jobs and benefits until the end of April.

Indeed, documents obtained by La Poste show that the chain initially planned to put workers on leave in order to reopen certain take-out places. The workers were asked to take “leave until the restaurant is reopened”, including up to 30 days of unpaid leave, which would have preserved their health benefits.

On March 21, managers and associates spent the day, as directed by headquarters, cleaning their locations from top to bottom, including refrigerators and freezers. The next day, all staff were informed of his dismissal as of March 23, according to sources and documents obtained by The Post.

Employees were particularly exasperated by the chain’s inability to protect them from illness before cutting their health benefits.

A worker told the Post that he had been “terrified” of learning from several confirmed cases of coronavirus in the building where the cafe was located and that he and his colleagues had not received a mask. Staff only learned of the cases, some of which were later confirmed by the press, through the building management, he said.

Jenkins confirmed the layoffs but denied having informed staff members of the confirmed cases, saying the head office probably didn’t know until after the cafe closed.

“We are heartbroken,” Jenkins said of the layoffs. “If we had had alternatives, we would have done our best to execute them as part of the multi-phase plan for the company that exploded in the face of” coronavirus.

Reports suggest that the once meteoric growth of the private enterprise has been slowed in recent years even as it has added new restaurants. In 2013, the American industry earned $ 135 million, up 12% from the previous year, but in 2018, its revenues of $ 172 million only increased by 2.1%, according to professional publications.

In 2018, long-time CEO Vincent Herbert was replaced by Jerry Gamez, a former Burger King and Walmart executive, who cut staff and cut menu options while increasing leverage, according to sources.

The heart was “emptied” of the company under Gamez, said an official. Gamez left the company last year.