Las Vegas nurse makes “miraculous cure” for coronavirus

A Las Vegas nurse who contracted the coronavirus while treating patients has been discharged from a hospital after having “miraculous healing,” officials said.

Bessy Angue, a nurse at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, left the Southern Hills hospital and medical center on Tuesday – as workers celebrated her return to health after an initially dismal prognosis.

“At first, when Bessy was admitted to our intensive care unit, I was worried about how nurses would react,” said Dr. Christopher Voscopoulos said in a statement. “I was afraid they would see their own mortality look them in the eye.”

The nurses, however, were impatient to take care of Angi, who received treatment called “proning”, which involves patients lying on their stomachs rather than on their backs to lighten the weight of the heart on the lungs, said Voscopoulos .

“Seeing this transformation in my team, I knew that not only would Bessy be fine, but that we would be able to overcome this whole pandemic,” said the doctor.

Angue, who was admitted to hospital late last month, said she remembers hearing the nurses speak to her and saying words of encouragement even when she was on a ventilator.

A portable speaker playing songs from her favorite musician, Pink, also helped, she said.

“I felt so tired,” said Angue. “I knew I was unconscious, but I still felt so tired and wanted to give up. Then I heard the voice of a nurse say “Bessy”, or I heard Pink play and I knew I had to go on. “

Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson also contracted COVID-19, but have since recovered announced last week.

Angel’s fiance, meanwhile, told the Las Vegas Review Journal that Angie “did a full 180” after her breathing tube was removed last week.

“Going through what we have experienced in the past three weeks, you cannot wish that on anyone,” Cédric Monsanto told the newspaper. “And if you can prevent it from being passed on to one person, I think it’s a worthwhile gesture; it’s an obligation.”

Doctors have advised Angue to rest a lot, but she is already looking forward to visiting Disneyland after the coronavirus crisis is over, hospital officials said.