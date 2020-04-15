LAFC Coach Bob Bradley Leans on Springsteen During Stop

After coaching two national teams and more than half a dozen club teams on three continents, Bob Bradley made a living inspiring men with his words. Which begs the question: who does Bradley turn to when he needs inspiration?

“It’s not that it’s Springsteen every day,” said the LAFC coach, who can recite long memories of long songs by Bruce Springsteen, another favorite son of New Jersey, born in Montclair and educated at Princeton.

But it’s Springsteen almost every day, because it was Tuesday when Bradley cited The Boss success in 2012 Handyman.

“There is a part of the song where it says:” The hurricane is blowing, bringing in pouring rain / When the blue sky breaks, it looks like the world is going to change, “said Bradley. “As appropriate [is] for the situation we are all in. “

Bradley and the rest of MLS find themselves in much harder rain than the blue sky. Last month. the league suspended its season for eight weeks due to the COVID-19 epidemic and on Tuesday extended it indefinitely, issuing a statement saying it does not know when the games will resume.

“Although we hope to return to play in mid-May, this is extremely unlikely based on advice from federal and local public health authorities,” said the statement.

MLS were targeting a May 10 comeback, with Commissioner Don Garber saying he hoped to finish a full 34-game season. Garber confirmed this in an interview with Taylor Twellman of ESPN on Monday, saying the league should explore a number of scenarios, from tournament formats and neutral locations to an abbreviated regular season that includes games played without fans.

For Bradley, whose team sold all 39 MLS games at home, the latter option was almost as painful as not playing at all. Yet this is the one he may have no choice but to accept.

“Fanless games are sort of sad,” said Bradley in a video conference. “We are also living in unprecedented times, so I know that the kind of talk that leads to a fanless reboot is always a way to reconnect. It will certainly be a challenge.

“We have to find ways to adapt to difficult times. It’s not what every player in the world would want. A game without fans has no soul. But it’s different. “

And for the coach, strangely the same thing too.

Bradley led the Egyptian national team during a period of internal unrest that forced them to play a World Cup qualifier in an empty 86,000-seat stadium in 2012.

“I remember when we trained in the stadium the night before the match,” he said. “We gathered everyone before we started training and we said, ‘Try looking in the stands and imagine there are 90 million Egyptians here. Because if they had the chance, they would all be here with us. »»

The next evening, Egypt won 2-0.

However, as Springsteen once sang, “it’s going to be a long way back” before LAFC is able to play in a stadium, full or empty. The team has not been together since March 12, when its CONCACAF Champions League match with Cruz Azul was canceled. Since then, players have been asked to stay at home and train alone, pending an MLM moratorium on team practices that has recently been extended for the fourth time until April 27.

It will no doubt be extended again.

“We never really focused on our return. We focus on each day and make sure everyone finds the right ways, physically and mentally, to stay with that, “said Bradley. “I certainly understand that every time the date is pushed back, it’s a bit more of a challenge. Even some of the more conscientious players, at times, start to lose a little.

“We know that we will finally be back together and the game will continue. But making sure we all realize how important it is to stay at home and do everything to overcome the virus is the first. “

When training resumes, MLS teams will likely need several weeks to prepare for the resumption of matches which, even in the most optimistic times, will not take place until late June.

In the meantime, Bradley can do little more than rally his troops through phone calls and group chats while “Wait for a sunny day.” It’s also a song by Springsteen, which, as Bradley surely knows, contains the lyrics “everything will be fine. … Don’t worry, we’ll find a way. “