LA Times newspaper says ad revenue “almost eliminated” as workers flee

The Los Angeles Times, claiming that “ad revenue has been nearly wiped out” because of the coronavirus, said it would cut workers on the corporate side and cut executive salaries by 5-15%.

The vacation is slated to begin on April 19 and will last up to 16 weeks, according to a note from newspaper president Chris Argentieri. The company has announced that it will also suspend 401 (k) contributions for non-unionized employees.

So far, the clippings do not include the 600 basic editorial types who unionized with the News Guild and did not conclude their very first contract in the newspaper until last October. The Guild said in a Twitter message that it is “troubled” by the business cuts and plans to meet with management soon to “urge full support for our operations during this global emergency.”

Argentieri wrote in a note to employees on Tuesday: “Due to the unexpected effects of COVID-19, our advertising revenues have almost been eliminated. Although we have made significant progress in growing our digital subscriber base and developing other sources of revenue, this is still not enough to make up for the losses. The economy is in crisis and it has become clear that we must make difficult changes to meet this challenge. “

Healthcare billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the LA Times and the San Diego Union Tribune from Tribune Publishing for $ 500 million in June 2018. It moved downtown LA headquarters and sped up hiring on an editorial level.

But in February, before the coronavirus hit, the company had offered voluntary buyouts to any employee with more than two years of work.