Kind act leads to tribute to Anthony Causi’s billboard

As you drive through New Jersey, it will be hard not to notice former Post sports photographer Anthony Causi looking down with a smile from six billboards presented in tribute to a friend.

The way Drew Katz and Causi got to know each other is another example of Causi’s incredible life before COVID-19 took the 48-year-old Brooklyn native away last Sunday.

“My family owned the New Jersey Nets and I met him six years ago at a Nets game, and he took a picture of my dad and me and it turned out to be the last Photo my dad and I had together because my dad died a week later in a plane crash, ” Katz told the Post on Tuesday evening. His father was Lewis Katz, a former Nets owner who died on June 1, 2014. “He sent me the photo and I would see him at the games. He was only one of the warmest and most special people. He always smiled and made you laugh. He never missed a shot. He was incredible. He was kind, friendly and gentle. “

Katz owns Interstate Outdoor Advertising and pays tribute to Causi by putting a black and white photo of Causi with his camera and a caption that reads, “In Loving Memory, Anthony J. Causi, 1971-2020 ” on six panels of poster in New Jersey They will last one month.

“When he died, I just thought about passing people around, looking at the sign and thinking about him, that’s all,” said Katz. “I wanted it to be a very simple message. We put it on half a dozen billboards near the Lincoln Tunnel and on the Turnpike, where I have inventory. I did not do it for any reason other than to pay tribute. I remember similar gestures when I lost my father. I was hoping it might give an ounce of relief to ease the pain of his beautiful wife and their family. “

There are two billboards in Rutherford, N.J., on Route 3 and a further three tenths of a mile east of the New Jersey Turnpike toll booth at exit 16 North. There is one on the Turnpike at exit 9 in Edison and two in Oakland, N.J., on Interstate 287.

According to Katz, the last time he saw Causi was at a Nets game earlier this year.

On March 22, Katz texted Causi, who was in a Long Island hospital.

“He was scared and I just said,” You’re going to be fine, “and that was the last text. The next morning, I texted him again, just checked it out, and I didn’t never heard from him, “said Katz.” I can’t look at photos of his family without getting very, very emotional. I fully understand that there is such an overflow of love and connectivity for this man because he radiates warmth and he was just a good human being. There was nothing to dislike about him. “

Katz knew Causi, but was unaware of the popularity of the photographer, who teamed up with Charles Wenzelberg to form the company’s best sports photography team with people.

“I had no idea the impact he had on so many people until his death, but my boy had an impact on me. He was just a caring, caring man, ” said Katz, who remembered walking a little too close to LeBron James as he entered the ball and elbowed the superstar. “The next thing you know, on my phone, is the hit.” “

Of course there were, and one of the millions of reasons why people connected with a guy so well that Katz thought about it so much, he put Causi on his billboards.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.