by April 15, 2020 Top News
Judge Urges Lawyers To Get Out Of Bed And Wear Clothes For Hearings

A Florida judge urged state lawyers to get out of bed and put on clothes before appearing by videoconference after a lawyer signed while “still under the covers”.

Justice Dennis Bailey, who works at the Broward Circuit Court, berated lazy lawyers in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association.

“We have seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, careless, in rooms with the main bed in the background, etc.,” wrote Justice Bailey in the letter.

“A male lawyer appeared shirtless and a lawyer appeared always in bed, still under the covers,” he added.

Courthouses across the country have transferred hearings to videoconferences amid the coronavirus epidemic to limit the number of people in a room.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will begin holding teleconference hearings for the first time in its history.

Bailey J. added that despite being virtual, lawyers must treat hearings as they would any in-person hearing.

“Putting a beach cover will not cover you are by the pool in a swimsuit. So please, if you don’t mind, consider the hearings as hearings, with or without zoom,” writes -he.

