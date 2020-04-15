John H. Conway, a renowned mathematician who created one of the first computer games, dies from complications from coronavirus

Conway died Saturday of complications from COVID-19, his wife confirmed to CNN on Tuesday morning.

The operator of the Conway nursing home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, confirmed that there are cases of coronavirus on his website. Conway was in the facility, Parker at Landing Lane, since July 2019, his wife, Diana Conway, told CNN.

With over 60 years of research, Conway discovered the concept of surreal numbers and invented one of the first computer games, “The Game of Life,” according to his biographer Siobhan Roberts.

A Google search for “Conway’s Game of Life” prompts the search engine to automatically start the game. It is now widely used as an introductory exercise in computer classes, said Roberts.