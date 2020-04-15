John H. Conway, a renowned mathematician who created one of the first computer games, dies from complications from coronavirus

Conway died Saturday of complications from COVID-19, his wife confirmed to CNN on Tuesday morning.
The operator of the Conway nursing home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, confirmed that there are cases of coronavirus on his website. Conway was in the facility, Parker at Landing Lane, since July 2019, his wife, Diana Conway, told CNN.
With over 60 years of research, Conway discovered the concept of surreal numbers and invented one of the first computer games, “The Game of Life,” according to his biographer Siobhan Roberts.
A Google search for “Conway’s Game of Life” prompts the search engine to automatically start the game. It is now widely used as an introductory exercise in computer classes, said Roberts.
Conway used his love of games to communicate with children, spending time in math camps across the country.
A Cambridge University graduate and professor of the Ivy League, he avoided “the pomp and circumstance,” said his wife.
“He was never someone who cared about a person’s pedigree,” said Diana Conway. “He just cared about the person.”
The Department of Mathematics at Princeton University issued a brief statement after his death, acknowledging his many awards. Conway’s awards included the Berwick Award from the London Mathematical Society and the Leroy P. Steele Award from the American Mathematical Society.
Conway is survived by his wife, Diana, and seven children.
