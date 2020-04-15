Joe Girardi on what it was like to work for Hank Steinbrenner of the Yankees

From the start, Hank Steinbrenner loved Joe Girardi and supported the anointed man to follow Joe Torre, who won four World Series and rose to six as manager of the Yankees.

“He reminds me of Billy Martin as a manager. He’s got fire, ” said Steinbrenner before Girardi’s first season in 2008.

On Tuesday, Girardi recalled his relationship with Steinbrenner, who died early that morning in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health problem – not COVID-19. He was 63 years old.

“I’m sure it helped me become the manager of the Yankees because he loved the game,” said Girardi from his home in South Florida about Steinbrenner who loved him. “Hank knew the game and he knew the players. I think Hank somehow enjoyed the way I managed my business as a player. Hank was someone you could sit with and talk about baseball all day and I enjoyed that, really. “

Steinbrenner was not as loud as his legendary father George, but neither was he silent. However, Girardi did not see this side of the son.

“I didn’t see these similarities. What I saw of Hank was his love for the game more than anything else. It completely shined with him,” said Girardi. “Even if I I didn’t see much of Hank, I felt a connection to Hank because of his love for the game. And when he was there, that’s all we talked about. ”

With Girardi the manager, Steinbrenner was the general partner of the Yankees. During the early days of the Girardi era, Steinbrenner was more active in the baseball business than later in life.

Asked about Steinbrenner’s reaction after the Yankees beat Philadelphia in the 2009 World Series, Girardi, now director of the Phillies, said: “He was excited, very congratulatory.”

According to Girardi, Steinbrenner’s love for the game included his feelings for the former Yankees.

“I know he had a real connection to some of the players in the 70s and 80s and I know he was close to Reggie [Jackson]Girardi said.

Girardi saw more of Steinbrenner at the Tampa stadium named after his father than in the Bronx.

“We haven’t seen him much. I saw him sooner than later,” said Girardi. “I would see him in spring training more than I might be in New York.”