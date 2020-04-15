Jimmy Webb, beloved eccentric of Trash and Vaudeville in New York, died at 62

Jimmy Webb, a downtown fixture and enthusiastic seller and buyer of the iconic rocker haven of East Village Trash and Vaudeville, has died, his longtime friends confirm. He was 62 years old.

“We will all be missed by our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb,” Debbie Harry, legendary Blondie singer and 74-year-old Webb muse, told The Post. “There is a pretty unique character in New York. I am lucky to have known him. “

Webb is a stylist at Trash and Vaudeville, a store he has dubbed “rock and roll paradise” since 2000 and had become the face of the brand before open your own shop, I need more, on the Lower East Side this year.

When reached by The Post, an expedition coordinator with Trash and Vaudeville stated that they [his passing] us just now, “but refused to confirm. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Last February, Webb organized what constituted a last hurray. In his shop I Need More – named after a song by Iggy Pop – he had two square tiles removed from the floor so that Pop and Harry could act like Hollywood stars and place their handprints on plaster . The event was a who’s who of rock’n’roll royalty. Duff McKagan, David Johansen and Henry Rollins were among the participants.

“I left LA; I had to be there for Jimmy, “Rollins, 59, told The Post. “He was not well and I had no doubt it would be my last time to see him. Cancer is hell. “

Rollins remembers that at least once, not long ago, he played Buffalo and a sick Webb took the train to surprise him behind the scenes. “He traveled four hours and came with a bouquet of flowers,” said Rollins. “He said he just wanted to see me. It was a total decision by Jimmy. We put the flowers on the sightseeing bus and hoped they wouldn’t be knocked over when we pulled out of a truck stop. Jimmy Webb was one of the sweetest human beings I have ever met. “

Tributes from friends arrived Tuesday, including Skid Row leader Sebastian Bach. “Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine,” he said. tweeted tuesday. “I bought each pair of boots with Cuban heels that I wore from 1987 to 2011 at Jimmy’s Trash & Vaudeville. Rest in peace brother you will be missed. You come from the era of real rock and roll. “

“Farewell, dear Jimmy. The sweetest, sweetest rock and roll soul. I will never forget you,” tweeted actress Maureen Van Zandt. Blondie guitarist Chris Stein also shared a tribute on Twitter Tuesday.

“We’re a real mom-and-pop, the rock-n-roll clothing store,” Webb told the New York Times from Trash and Vaudeville in 2013. “It’s here because of the truth and the spirit, just like Iggy Pop gives it his best every night and goes until everything in your body is broken except your soul and rock’n’roll. “

Many recalled the interactions with Webb as a memorable experience thanks to his rebellious candor, his contagious energy and his edgy fashion sense with a fervor for tight pants.

Becka Diamond of New York told the Post that she met Webb through a friend and convinced her that the pants were tighter, closer to rock piety.

“We used to go and stay with him and he always painted jeans on me,” she recalls. “He would say” They are going to stretch, you have to go smaller! “Until they were tight and I had to be zipped. And of course, they looked great that way. Jimmy was the coolest and kindest punk.”

True eccentric and authentic punk rock, the native of Wynantskill, New York, was responsible for the style of some of the biggest names he called his friends, including guitarist KISS Ace Frehley, Blondie and Iggy Pop.

But it was not only the rockers and famous faces who loved Webb for his dedication to rock’n’roll. (In 2006, Webb told the Post that bondage pants can be worn at work, “just take off the suspenders”.) Mourners everywhere have paid tribute to Webb’s keen eye for fashion and fashion. contagious energy.

“I had known Jimmy since I was a teenager. He sold me my first pair of bondage pants at T&V “, a fan wrote.

“The trash was the 1st place I walked to when I visited New York as an adult before I moved here, and the last time I saw it, he told me that the collar I was trying to really complement my breasts. tweeted another fan.

“My aunt took me there when I was 13 years old. Jimmy helped me choose so many outfits. He was so supportive of a 13 year old girl who was trying to figure out who she was in the world. ” added another.

Webb himself also remembers falling into punk rock heaven long before working there many years later. In 1975, the same year that Trash and Vaudeville opened, Webb was a teenager who fled his New York home with a pillowcase full of clothes and lots of heart.

“Upon entering Trash and Vaudeville my first time, I knew I had found a home and I was not crazy,” he told NYTimes.

After working as a bar and leaving beauty school, Webb wrote a letter to T&V owner Ray Goodman asking for a job. Goodman tried his luck on Webb and in a year, he became the highest paid employee at the St. Mark’s Place store, which moved to East 7th Street in 2016, The New Yorker reported.

The rest, as they say, is history. Webb’s presence has become an appendage to the store, whether he orders the floor and offers concrete comments or presides over the iconic stoop of the showcase – in a glory covered in leather.

“I don’t feel sure about many things in life, but I’m sure of two: I will be in New York forever and I will never leave Trash and Vaudeville,” he told the New Yorker in 2007. “I want them to stuff me like – what’s that called? – taxidermy, and put me in a corner. They can rig it so someone can pull a string and I will say,” You shake Or “Tighter, tighter, these pants should be tighter” – the things I say every day. “