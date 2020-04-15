Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities sign up for class 2020 speakers from afar

Jimmy Fallon, Halsey, Hillary Clinton, John Legend, Kesha, Pitbull, David Chang and many more will give inspirational words for the 2020 class on a new iHeartMedia podcast.

“Start: Speeches for the 2020 promotion” should debut on May 15, before the National Graduation Day on May 17.

“Because so many schools and colleges have switched to online learning to keep their students safe, many graduates miss their start ceremonies, traditionally milestones in their lives,” said Conal Byrne, president from the iHeartPodcast network, in a press release. .

Byrne added: “Seniors in high schools and colleges still need inspiration, comfort and life advice as they enter the next chapter of their lives, and this is especially true this year. ‘Speech for the 2020 class’ brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and achievements of this year’s graduates. ”