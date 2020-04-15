Jets should tackle in NFL Draft 2020

This is the question that could define the NFL 2020 draft for the Jets: a tackle or wide catcher in the first round?

If the false projects and projections are at least somewhat precise, it seems that there is a good chance that the general manager Joe Douglas is faced with this decision in 11th place: take the fourth best tackle on his board or the wide receiver # 1?

For Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who was vice president of staff for the Cowboys from 1960 to 1989, the decision was based on the strongest position later in the project.

“I think I would probably take a tackle,” said Brandt, who is hosting “Late Hits” on SiriusXM now and will be part of his cover project. “I think you can go into the second round and get a good wide receiver.”

There is a debate on the order of the best tackles in this project, but not on who are the first four. Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Mekhi Becton of Louisville and Andrew Thomas of Georgia are all considered high first-round picks.

The problem for the Jets is that there are many teams that need tackling in the repechage – including the Giants, Cardinals and Browns. They can end up with the fourth tackle on their plate. But Brandt said one of the tackles would be a good choice.

“I don’t think there is much difference between four tackles in this project,” he said. “I think Willis from Alabama, Wirfs from Iowa, Thomas from Georgia and Becton from Louisville are all very good.”

Brandt said he would go with a tackle because the comeback after the first four is much steeper than at the receiver, where the Jets could have a crack at the first draft receiver – maybe Jerry Jeudy from Alabama or Henry Ruggs, or CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma.

“There are some really good wide receivers, in my opinion, that you’re going to be able to get out there in the second round we’re talking about,” said Brandt. “I don’t think you get the same type of offensive lineman in the second round in terms of value as you would for a wide catcher.”

Brandt mentioned TCU’s Jalen Reagor and Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool as second-round possibilities.

“These are very good wide receptors,” said Brandt. “I think they’ll be available in the second round when the Jets choose. I just don’t think you get the caliber of an offensive lineman if you wait until the second round to get one. “