Jessica Capshaw signs off-market agreement in Santa Monica

“Grey’s Anatomy” celebrity actress Jessica Capshaw and her husband, Honest Co. co-founder Christopher Gavigan, sold their longtime home in Santa Monica as part of an off-market deal for 5 , $ 75 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment publicly on the case.

The Spanish colonial-style house, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, is located on a tree-lined street in the affluent northern Montana neighborhood.

During the Capshaw and Gavigan property, the house built in 1927 has undergone renovation up to the studs while a dilapidated detached garage has been transformed into a guest house, according to a 2011 profile in Cambria style. An outdoor bench seat and a volcanic hearth have been introduced in the backyard, which has ecological synthetic grass. Near the guest house there is a terrace and a narrow swimming pool.

Jessica Capshaw and Christopher Gavigan thoroughly renovated the 1920s Spanish colonial style home while on their property.

(NearMap)

Capshaw, 43, is the daughter of actress-producer Kate Capshaw and the stepdaughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In addition to “Grey’s Anatomy”, the actress has credits that include the shows “The Practice and” The L Word “.

Gavigan, 45, is product manager for Honest Co., the health-focused lifestyle brand he co-founded in 2012 with business partners Jessica Alba, Brean Lee and Sean Kane.

The couple purchased the home through a limited company in 2007 for $ 3.05 million, according to records. The buyer was a limited company linked to Houston billionaire Dan Friedkin.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-14/greys-anatomy-alum-jessica-capshaw-cuts-off-market-deal-in-santa-monica

