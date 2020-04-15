Jeff Gorton’s know-how prepared him for the Rangers’ next challenge

Part 23 of a series analyzing the Rangers.

You can, of course, cite Mika Zibanejad’s profession as proof of the dexterity of Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton. The Blueshirts not only pulled Derick Brassard’s flip in the summer of 2016, but also got a second-round pick in the deal by postponing the transaction until after paying Big Game Brass’s $ 2 million signing bonus owed July 15.

But I prefer to signal the commercial deadline of this year, and not because the general manager managed to lock up Chris Kreider with an extension of seven years just before the clock reaches the equivalent of midnight for the free agent unrestricted then pending.

No, what impressed me most about Gorton’s work on the deadline was the decision not to negotiate unrestricted free agent Jesper Fast in the same way despite the fact that the Blueshirts and the were unable to meet regarding his extension.

The general manager could have said, “Hey, we’re still rebuilding and we can use the second round which would probably have come back.” But he did not do it. Gorton instead looked at the situation. The young Rangers had qualified within four points of a playoff spot by winning seven of their last eight games before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. They were ahead of schedule.

And Fast was a valuable, perhaps even essential part of the effort, playing on the right side and defensive awareness on the line with Ryan Strome in the middle and Artemi Panarin on the left. Negotiating it would have strengthened the pipeline, but would have created an immediate vacancy in the top six.

Gorton therefore missed the deal and retained Fast, who could become the first remarkable Ranger authorized to play his contract in free agency since Keith Yandle in 2016. The general manager read the configuration of the field and adjusted on the fly , proving that he would not be dogmatic in his approach to reconstruction.

(Yes, Yandle’s rights were finally traded in Florida for fourth and sixth round picks 11 days before the market opened, but that’s an indiscriminate difference. Eric Staal also left that year, but he was always supposed to be a tenant.)

Certainly, the front office effort this season has been a matter of collaboration. As president, John Davidson obviously has authority. But the Davidson and Gorton team worked perfectly in their first season. And it was Gorton – with the help, of course, of GM assistant Chris Drury – who worked the phones and led the contract negotiations.

It was Gorton at the end who said, “No, Fast wouldn’t go.”

The text of the letter, which was delivered to subscription holders on February 8, 2018, appeared on the signatures of Gorton and then president, Glen Sather. The divestment and reinvestment plan has been approved at the highest level, of course, and that means by CEO Jim Dolan. But Gorton was not only on the reconstruction bus, he was the guy behind the wheel.

Two years later, the organization is full of prospects and young NHLers. Significant commitments have been made to Panarin and Jacob Trouba as a means to accelerate the program. Gorton was bold in securing the rights of Adam Fox of Carolina for a second round pair in April 2019, when some suggested that he should have waited until August 2020 to sign the defender as free agent without compensation. GM did not wait.

Not all of the discussions were perfect. Libor Hajek still has time to become the top four defensemen the organization thought he would be, and everyone anticipates the arrival of Nils Lundkvist, but Tampa Bay’s return for Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller seems like a not very light. The draft picks weren’t all accepted either, with Lias Andersson placing seventh overall in 2018, an obvious sticky bone in the management crawl.

But these are exceptions. The Rangers have done very well thanks to Gorton’s series of deals. One of its best was to acquire Antti Raanta from the Blackhawks for Ryan Haggerty in 2015 while Gorton was still officially GM assistant, just days before officially taking over from Sather.

Managing Ryan Graves is perhaps the biggest mistake the front office has made under Gorton’s supervision. For some reason, the Rangers never kicked the young 6-foot-5 left defender after drafting him 110th in 2013. It really made no sense.

The Blueshirts used Steven Kampfer and Adam Clendening as substitutes on the blue line in 2016-2017, then used John Gilmour, Kampfer and Ryan O’Gara in 2017-2018, but never gave a sniff to Graves before the send to Colorado in exchange for Chris Bigras by the 2018 deadline.

Graves, who has since become a prominent member of the Avalanche blue line, would certainly look great on the left side of Jacob Trouba, wouldn’t he?

There are of course all these perspectives. There is Lundkvist and there is K’Andre Miller. There is Vitali Kravtsov and Morgan Barron. There are Hajek, Yegor Rykov, Matthew Robertson and Zac Jones. They will not all play for the Rangers and they will not all be in the NHL.

Gorton will need to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff before the rest of the league has a legitimate read on these guys. The Rangers need to know these children. They should be seen as assets, not necessarily prospects. Young people will have to leave. It will be up to Gorton to identify the consumables. This is the next challenge.

But if the past is the prologue to the future, Gorton should be up to the task. The organization is in good hands.