JCPenney explores the possibility of filing for bankruptcy in the midst of a coronavirus crisis

J.C. Penney is studying the possibility of filing for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic forced the American retailer to temporarily close its 850 department stores, disrupting its recovery plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Plano, Texas-based company has access to enough cash to survive in the coming months, even though revenues are drying up due to store closings, the sources said. Still, the company is considering filing for bankruptcy as a way to rework its unsustainable finances and save on impending debt payments, which include large annual interest charges, the sources added.

Concerns about prolonged store closings and the scarcity of customers, even when the stores eventually reopen, were also taken into account in J.C. Penney’s deliberations, sources said.

J.C. Penney has not yet made a final decision on how to deal with his financial difficulties, the sources said. The retailer is also considering asking creditors to breathe in deals that would rework the debt outside of bankruptcy court proceedings, the sources added. It is also possible that J.C. Penney could obtain rescue funding, one of the sources said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential proceedings.

JC Penney “has been in discussions with its lenders since mid-2019 in order to evaluate the options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, a process which has become even more important as our stores have also closed due to the pandemic “A spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

The pandemic “has created unprecedented challenges,” she said, adding that the company remains focused on its recovery plan and looks forward to the reopening of stores.

J.C. Penney tried unsuccessfully to persuade creditors earlier this year to restructure and extend due dates on portions of his nearly $ 4 billion in long-term debt without the need for bankruptcy procedures. She hoped to gain time for CEO Jill Soltau’s turnaround plan to bear fruit, as she faced fierce competition from e-commerce companies as well as discount retailers such as Marshalls and TJ de TJX Maxx chains.

J.C. Penney had recently made some progress in its attempt to turn around, meeting or exceeding the financial target guidelines for 2019 and improving sales in some stores. The company reduced inventory and refocused on its main, higher-margin business, selling medium-priced clothing to middle-class families.

The new epidemic of coronavirus has thrown a key in its plans. The 118-year-old company, which had to retire some 85,000 employees and cut costs, is now planning to skip impending debt payments and file for bankruptcy, debt officials said. sources. Her online business still works, although it does not contribute to the lion’s share of the company’s sales.

The coronavirus epidemic has hammered the operators of traditional department stores and other retailers who have had to close their doors to customers to curb its spread. They were already struggling as consumers switched to online shopping, before the coronavirus infected more than half a million Americans, causing more than 23,000 deaths.

Macy’s, the largest department store operator in the United States in terms of sales, brought in advisers from investment bank Lazard and law firm Kirkland & Ellis to explore options, including new financing , Reuters reported this week. Last week, his Nordstrom counterpart said he borrowed $ 600 million against his real estate. Another department store operator, Neiman Marcus, is making preparations for bankruptcy, Reuters reported earlier this month.

PAYMENT OF DEBT

J.C. Penney is scheduled to make a debt payment of about $ 12 million Wednesday, followed by a $ 105 million bond repayment due in June. The retailer also faces about $ 300 million in annual interest charges and faces more than $ 2 billion in debt maturing in 2023, according to regulatory documents.

In March, J.C. Penney withdrew $ 1.25 billion from its revolving line of credit. On March 31, he said that he was “also evaluating other financial options”, without providing further details.

But in another sign of JCPenney’s financial woes, the company added business turnaround experts at AlixPartners LLP who specialize in the urgent management of troubled finances to its list of advisers, one of the sources said. . Bloomberg News report on this appointment Monday.

JC Penney’s Revenues Could Fall Over 25% This Year, According to Fitch Ratings Inc. Credit Rating Firm Predicts That Could Make JC Penney’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Become “Noticeably” negative ”up to $ 400 million in 2020.

Bonds of J.C. Penney due in 2023 were trading at around 43 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon, indicating investors’ concerns about the company’s ability to repay its debts.