IRS website crashes as millions of people anticipate stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service online tracker for stimulus checks was all the rage on Wednesday as millions waited for the money to reach their accounts, according to frustrated taxpayers.

Some Americans were reporting errors with the new tool, Get My Payment, which was launched to help taxpayers know when to anticipate their payments.

“IRS” Get my Payment “site continues to decline due to technical difficulties,” wrote a Twitter user, who added that there was “no way to contact the IRS on the site”.

Others who were able to access the site said that the tracker was unable to provide information about their dunning checks.

A Twitter user complained that he filled in his information only to get the answer that his “payment status was not available”.

“Yo @IRSnews, your payment site is a joke”, user wrote. “Don’t throw something that won’t work for 95% of the people who try to use it.”

Meanwhile, others have reported that the US Bank site also crashed on Wednesday as taxpayers attempted to access their accounts.

“It must be #PayDay for America because @ usbank’s website just crashed”, tweeted a user.

The Trump administration has said more than 80 million Americans should receive direct deposits by Wednesday with their portion of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last month.