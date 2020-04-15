IRS Launches Second Web Tool to Speed ​​Up Stimulus Payments

The Get My Payment portal will also allow users to track the status of their payments.

More than 80 million Americans have received payments since they started sinking last weekend, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said when announcing the portal’s launch.

To set up direct deposit, taxpayers will need to provide their gross income adjusted for their 2018 or 2019 returns, depending on what they most recently filed; the reimbursement or the amount they owed from this declaration; and their type of bank account, account number and routing number.

The IRS launched another web tool last week that allows people who did not file returns in 2018 or 2019 to provide basic personal information to the agency in order to receive their payments.

The program is part of the massive coronavirus legislation passed last month. Payments can reach $ 1,200 for individuals, $ 2,400 for couples and an additional $ 500 for children under 17 who are eligible.

Payments are starting to gradually disappear for people with incomes over $ 75,000 or $ 150,000 for couples.