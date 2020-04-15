Importance of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony at the time of the coronaviruses

“It has … the power to make you feel upon arrival: something is going well in the world.”

This is Leonard Bernstein on Beethoven during a segment of the 1950s CBS “Omnibus” series. Nowadays, many people have turned to Beethoven since the coronavirus crisis made us feel that something was wrong in the world. Can Beethoven help?

The Fifth Symphony wants it. His ta-ta-ta-TAH The opening announces the four most famous symphonic notes in the world. Whether or not Beethoven meant that they represented fate knocking on the door, as the unreliable legend says, we who live so suddenly and unexpectedly behind closed doors can certainly identify with the feeling.

In addition, whatever these abrupt Gs followed by a long and heavy E, they shake you. They permeate the atmosphere of all that follows for the next half hour and drive inexorably, like no other piece of music has been able to match, triumph. With the fifth, Beethoven invented the symphony of victory, and everyone naturally wanted a piece of this.

In 1943 Wilhelm Fürtwängler, reputed to be Beethoven’s greatest conductor of all time, gave a representation of Herculean monumentality in Berlin, signaling, at the very least, the invincibility of German culture. A few months later, Arturo Toscanini directed the fifth at Carnegie Hall to promote American war bonds. It was so moving that it raised $ 6.5 million, the equivalent of almost $ 10 billion today. It was a streamlined performance, lightning fast, crackling with electricity – also the sound of victory at hand.

In December, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, and among the hundreds of recordings of the symphony, at least two dozen new releases this year. We stand out, a great moment: that of the conductor of Greek origin Teodor Currentzis and his ensemble, Musica Aeterna. It was published in digital form by Sony Classical this month. A CD will follow in May and, if we’re lucky, so will a vinyl version.

Although recorded in 2018 and its long-anticipated release date, the timing couldn’t be more timely. Unlike other modern recordings of the symphony, it is truly a recording of the Fifth, not a document of a live performance. It reminds us of what we can, for the moment, only experience virtually. Following in the footsteps of Léopold Stokowski and Glenn Gould, Currentzis is one of the very few great classical artists to consider recording as an art form in its own right.

Make no mistake, the conductor is a showman who loves live performances. He has a chorus of detractors who complain about his very emotional style, his haircut and his super tight jeans. His ensemble, based jointly in Russia and Germany, performs on period instruments and plays standing, each musician bringing something individual. They rehearse day and night with cult devotion to Currentzis, who has great spiritual ideas about everything he does. His goal, the one I have witnessed every time I attended one of his concerts, is to achieve catharsis.

What makes this so meaningful as we try to maneuver our lives in the coronavirus pandemic, as we reconsider the whole notion of normalcy, is that At Currentzis has always treated normal as its enemy, just like Beethoven. So rather than trying to recreate the live performance, he makes recordings intended to provide a concentrated personal experience as opposed to a common experience. The balances, the nuances, the delicate and blushing colors of these first instruments played with phenomenal skill are revealed as they could never have been in the concert hall.

In the fifth, Beethoven used an orchestra more boldly than ever. Brass instruments are much more impetuous. The timpani take command, like never before the drums in any music outside the army. The first audience had never heard such a loud interior noise.

The symphony has relentless rhythmic power. This full force of the Beethovenian will, with its pure sonic force, conveying the feeling of something good in the world, has proven to be too much for some. During the first, those who were against the musical revolution or any other type of revolution would have panicked.

Currentzis does not hit the listener over the head with his performance, and this is welcome during a pandemic, but he insists that there is something of immense importance that must be taken into account. Fate here does not bother to strike – it penetrates like a breeze.

For Currentzis, ta-ta-ta-TAH is a launching pad. If he follows Beethoven’s very fast original tempos closely, this performance does not seem fast. Instead, the details – Currentzis painstakingly mixes so that the headphones provide optimal listening – are so incredibly rich that time seems to slow down. In the most ephemeral notes, you could hear a small expressive swell which implies, like the contraction of a single leg of a centipede, that it is a living entity which we are witnessing.

There is beauty, extreme in its glitter and radiance, which we find in the absolute delicacy and outpouring of the slow movement. And there is ugliness. A disturbed Russian critic from the beginning of the 19th century described the most frightening passage of the symphony, which leads to the triumphant finale, as “an odious meow.” Hands guiding the orchestra, hands on the dials of the editing room, Currentzis here lets the cat out of the bag.

For thrills and virtuosity, discover the seismic reverberations of the double basses that take charge in the trio section of the scherzo at the bottom of the sound spectrum. Currentzis also makes sure that you will not be prepared for the revolution that Beethoven unleashes at the end of the symphony.

For our part, we are damn sure that all is not well in the world. But here’s something that is. And it’s a sense of hope.