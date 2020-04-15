iHeartMedia to Reduce Costs of Coronavirus Crash by $ 250 Million

Broadcast giant iHeartMedia aims to cut costs by $ 250 million this year, including leave and salary cuts, as it appears to be resisting the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

IHeart President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman said in a statement on Tuesday that the iHeart management team and some other employees “voluntarily agreed to significantly reduce compensation” during the downturn, although he did not give details.

“We want our shareholders to know that we have taken immediate and proactive steps to overcome this crisis,” said Pittman, without specifying the magnitude of the cuts to come.

The San Antonio-based company had already forecast $ 50 million in savings related to a modernization initiative announced in February. It now plans to save an additional $ 200 million in operating expenses for 2020 through the reduction of compensation and the layoff of an indefinite number of employees “who are not essential at the moment” said the company.

iHeart also estimated $ 100 million in cash tax savings this year as a profit from the CARES law, as well as additional savings through the suspension of its 401 (k) matching program, as well as a hiring freeze and significant reductions in consultant fees, travel and other discretionary expenses.

“IHeartMedia believes that the main actions announced today – in combination with the company’s highly resilient capital structure – will significantly increase the company’s financial flexibility, provide sufficient liquidity to operate effectively even in a period of prolonged economic weakness and will position the company for a solid growth trajectory when advertising demand returns to normal levels, “said iHeartMedia.