Hunter Biden still listed as a board member of a Chinese company: report

Hunter Biden still appears to be on the board of a Chinese private equity firm he co-founded, despite the fact that his lawyer promised late last year that the first potential son would resign, according to a report.

Chinese business records, Daily Caller reports, always mentions Robert Hunter Biden – the full name of the young Biden – as director and member of the board of directors of BHR Partners.

Biden’s lawyer George Mesires said in October that he would give up his title of director “no later than October 31”, but media said the business records they had obtained had been submitted as recently as March 24.

Mesires told the Post that the report was inaccurate and concerned the fact that his seat on the board was vacated after he left.

“Hunter Biden resigned from the board in October 2019 and has not sat on it since. Period. This database will be updated when a successor appointed to the board seat that Hunter Biden left vacant when he resigned in October, ”he said in a statement.

Biden approached Chinese businessman Jonathan Li, who ran Chinese private equity fund Bhoai Capital, with business partner Devon Archer in 2012 to form a new company to invest in Chinese capital, as well as capital ‘other countries, according to a profile from New York Magazine of the vice-president’s son.

In November 2013, the three contracts signed the creation of their fund, named BHR Partners. Hunter became an unpaid member of the fund’s board of directors, but refused to take a stake in the business until his father left the White House, the magazine reported.

Since then, the company has invested at least $ 2.5 billion on behalf of its customers in automotive, energy, mining and technology transactions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A month after signing their contracts, Biden joined his father on a trip aboard Air Force Two to Beijing for a meeting between the vice president and president Xi Jinping. During the visit, Hunter arranged a meeting and a handshake between his father and Li in the lobby of the VP hotel.

The decision, which received little attention at the time, alarmed some Biden advisers, according to the magazine. Those in the VP’s orbit worried about the optics of the meeting.

A senior Obama White House official lamented the publication that Hunter’s actions raised concerns about whether he “took advantage of access to his profit, which was simply not done in this White House. The optics were really important, and it seemed to cut it pretty close, even if nothing bad happened. “

After his father left office, Biden took a 10% stake in BHR Partners, but when he announced his departure from the board, he did not say whether his stake would be sold.

The young Biden also pledged not to sit on the board of directors of foreign companies if his father won the presidential election in 2020.