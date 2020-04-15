How the coronavirus transformed the main electoral calendar

If your Democratic primary has not yet occurred, you may want to recheck the date.

The coronavirus epidemic has left the presidential primary calendar in a state of flux as government officials and party leaders try to strike a balance between health and safety concerns and the need to continue the electoral process.

Some states have postponed the early spring primaries for May and June, while trying to massively expand postal voting. In other states, such as Wisconsin and Ohio, elections have turned into chaotic legal battles between those who seek to delay and those who want to stick to the original dates.

Sixteen states delayed their primaries and Puerto Rico postponed sine die. Two states, Montana and Kansas, have retained their main dates but have voted by mail only. Even now, the calendar is far from set. There are 27 presidential nomination contests between now and the convention, and what looks like a secure date today may change in a few weeks.

The Democratic presidential race is over, with Joe Biden as the presumed candidate after Vermont senator Bernie Sanders abandoned and approved the former vice president. But Sanders said his name will still be on the remaining ballots.

“While Vice President Biden will be the candidate, we must continue to work to bring together as many delegates as possible to the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence on the party platform,” said Sanders said in his April 8 speech suspending his term. countryside. He approved Biden on April 13.

The COVID-19 epidemic also forced the National Democratic Committee to move the start of its national convention from July 13 to August 17 (Republicans will hold their convention a week later in Charlotte, N.C.)

The DNC does not, however, change the deadline of June 9 for states to organize their presidential nomination contest. States that do not make the cut could lose at least half of their delegates; the party’s rules and regulations committee will consider requests for waivers, said the DNC. Louisiana, Kentucky, New York and New Jersey hold their primaries after the deadline.

Biden suggested that Democrats might not be able to hold a convention in person.

“We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should think about it right now … “said Biden on April 5 on ABC” This Week “. “We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in the same place.”

Here’s where the rest of the Democratic presidential primary calendar stands – for now.

April

April 17 – Wyoming. 14 delegates. Send ballots only. ((Rescheduled from April 4.)

April 28 – Ohio. 136 delegates. Send ballots only to most voters. ((Reprogrammed from March 17.)

May

May 2nd – Guam. 7 delegates. Caucus.

May 2nd – Kansas. 39 delegates. Send ballots only.

May 12 – Nebraska. 29 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot.

May 19 -Oregon. 61 delegates. Vote by mail only. Ballots must be cast before 8 p.m. on polling day.

May 22 – Hawaii. 24 delegates. Mail newsletters only. ((Rescheduled from April 4.)

June

June 2 – Connecticut. 60 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

June 2 – Delaware. 21 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

June 2 – District of Colombia. 20 delegates. A reduced number of polling stations will be opened, voters can request a postal ballot.

June 2 – Indiana. 82 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from May 5.)

June 2 – Maryland. 96 delegates. Election officials recommended a limited number of in-person votes. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

June 2 – Montana. 19 delegates. The governor gave counties the opportunity to vote by mail and expand early voting.

June 2 – New Mexico. 34 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot.

June 2 – Pennsylvania. 186 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

June 2 – Rhode Island. 26 delegates. The polls will be opened. All electors will receive a request to vote by mail. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

June 2 – South Dakota. 16 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot.

June 6 – The Virgin Islands. Seven delegates. Caucus.

June 9 – Georgia. 105 delegates. The polls will be opened and early voting will resume on April 27; electors can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from March 24.)

June 9 —West Virginia. 28 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from May 12.)

June 23 Kentucky. 54 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from May 19)

June 23 New York. 274 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from April 28.)

July

July 7 – New Jersey. 126 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from June 2.)

11 July – Louisiana. 54 delegates. The polling stations will be open, voters can request a postal ballot. ((Rescheduled from April 4.)

August

August 17-20 – National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, WI. ((Reprogrammed from July 13 to 16.)

Postponed indefinitely – Porto Rico. 51 delegates. ((Vote initially scheduled for March 29.)