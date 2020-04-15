How sport can return to the coronavirus crisis

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, part of the White House coronavirus working group, believes that sport can come back sooner rather than later.

In a recent Interview with Snapchat, Fauci said sports could return if played in empty stadiums and with strictly quarantined teams in hotels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under such restrictions, athletes could not be exposed to or spread the virus and could resume a season as usual.

“There is a way to do it,” said Fauci. “No one comes to the stadium. Put them in the big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well monitored and have them tested weekly and make sure they don’t end up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season. “

Currently, the NBA, NHL and MLB are all suspended indefinitely while the NFL recently chose to hold a virtual draft. The PGA Tour plans to resume in June.

Fauci said he supported the country’s desire to play sports, adding that he was a fan himself.

“People say,” Well, you know, you can’t play without spectators. “Well, I think you will probably get enough support from people who are dying to see a baseball game, especially me,” said Fauci. “Living in Washington, we have the world champion of the Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again. “

He could be lucky if the MLB Arizona plan comes to fruition. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Tuesday he was open to the MLB plan, bringing all of his teams to his state to play in the season and having them quarantined in hotels when they’re not playing .

“Two words that would let the country and the state of Arizona know that things were back to normal would be” Play ball, “” said Ducey.

While there are many logistical hurdles to overcome for MLB, some players support the idea. Jeff Passan of ESPN said this week “It looks like it will be Arizona or Major League Baseball bankruptcy.”