How New York College Coaches Help Fight Coronaviruses

They cope as best they can, like you, like me, like everyone else, trying not to go crazy looking at the same four walls, yearning for normality, thinking about what “normality” will look like, plowing Netflix and Hulu, devouring books, eager to return to work. To do.

“I walk every day,” says Joe Mihalich, Hofstra’s basketball coach. “Six miles a day on certain days. I’m zooming in a lot now. Who knew? “

“I started cycling,” says Rick Pitino of Iona, while cycling through the most abandoned streets of Miami. “First time in years.”

Jim Boeheim, whose first big job in Syracuse made $ 2,000 as a golf coach in the spring while doubling as an assistant hoop coach in the winter, was able to play a few laps between the sudden end of the basketball season and possible shutdown. state courts.

“I was at Wegman the other day,” said Boeheim, “and it felt like it was empty when you almost always feel like there are a thousand people in there.”

In other years, they would get rid of the fatigue of the long season and finish their recruitment, preparing for the summer, with many of them crossing as they tried to fight for the players now, and on the fields of New York basketball next season. Wednesday officially begins the spring signing period. There are a few days more sacred than those on the coaching calendar. The other years.

Instead, they find themselves in a unique position, as teammates for a common cause, organized by the New York Renaissance Basketball Association, which takes its name from the famous Harlem team of the 1920s, was founded by the great basketball manager Dan Klores, and exists to keep young athletes focused on the fundamentals of life: school, safety, health.

It’s the Rens’s executive director, Andy Borman, and a 25-year-old Syracuse graduate assistant by the name of Ben Horwitz who, while shooting the ball about the ball not long ago, came up with the idea for the New York team, in which the 44 divisions of New York State basketball coaches (male and female coaches from 22 DI schools) will use a variety of social platforms to broadcast the essential message of the moment.

“We all have a common opponent now,” said St. John’s coach Mike Anderson. “And getting the message out is so important. We must remind young children that this disease has no preference, it affects young and old, and we must all be on the same side here. “

The program was inspired by Governor Cuomo’s daily briefings, in which he expressed hope and prudence equally, a balance that comes naturally to a basketball coach.

“We are starting to see the curve plateau,” says Steve Masiello of Manhattan. “And sometimes it’s human nature to relax. But we can’t relax right now. We have to stay alert.”

Says Mark Schmidt of St. Bonaventure: “I think what is most important to emphasize, especially for young children, is that you have to be careful with others, that is not all for you. You have to take care of your neighbors. It’s like being a good teammate. “

This is the thing that unifies these men the most: they don’t stop training, probably because they can’t stop training. The last time we saw Mihalich, his team had just enjoyed the net cut at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament before realizing that they could not play in the NCAA. Mihalich therefore had to look for a good side:

“We ended our season with a win,” said Mihalich. “There are not many teams each year who can say that.”

Talk to Mihalich about his role in spreading this message, and you will feel like you are in his locker room at half time with this pending NCAA offer.

“Winning teams usually do things the right way, do the little things,” he says. “If we want to overcome this pandemic, we may not dribble, pass or shoot, but we wear masks, gloves and stay at home. Doing the right thing can be contagious. “

According to Boeheim: “It is not only our job to improve life, it is our vocation. We have to do something. “

So there will be a flood of messages now and in the coming days on social networks, Twitter and Snapchat and Facebook, in which they will do what they do, try to teach, try to engage, try to educate . Coaching, always coaching.

“New Yorkers in times of crisis…. they’re still escalating, “says Pitino, who managed to catch the last flight from Greece and waited his time in South Florida until he and his wife felt good about driving to New York. “They are always up to the challenge. I have tears in my eyes when I think of the firefighters applauding the workers at the Elmhurst hospital. “

“We are in this business because we want to help young people succeed and make good choices,” says Anderson. “It’s the least we can do.”

And also the best.