How Mike Miller Leads Knicks During Coronavirus Shutdown

Knicks’ acting coach Mike Miller doesn’t act like the 2019-2020 regular season is over.

In a video posted on the Knicks website social media accountsMiller said his coaching staff was in touch with their players to keep them active. Miller also walked the tape of his team’s performance. The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11.

“We have tried to maintain a routine where we do certain things,” said Miller. “Exercise is certainly part of it every day. Having a chance to hit base with our players, we stayed busy with that. Our staff are in daily communication between all our coaches and our staff.

“We have done a good job of ensuring throughout the week that our players can hear us almost daily – training staff, performance staff and medical staff. They are very well connected with us to make sure everyone is safe. “

The Knicks still had 16 games left at the end of the season after a double-overtime win at Atlanta. Although James Dolan contracted the coronavirus, no Knicks player was infected. They have mostly dispersed across the country to their hometowns.

Frank Ntilikina said last week on a Twitter chat that the club is doing group training remotely.

“I have watched a lot of our team’s videotapes,” said Miller. “Different phases with attack and defense and the situations we have been in. We have had a chance to assess things and examine them well.”

Sources told The Post that a regular season restart would likely only consist of five to seven games.

The Knicks are 21-45 and Miller’s provisional record is 17-27. Although it is a long-term choice to return next season as a head coach, there is a growing belief that he will remain in the organization.

The Knicks have not made a player, coach or front office available to the media since the closure.