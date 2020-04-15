How a Liberal Democrat Changed Donald Trump’s Choice for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court

It’s a big problem for a lot of reasons. Wisconsin generally does not throw judges into office; Kelly has only been the third sitting Supreme Court justice to lose in the past 53 years. President Donald Trump strongly supported Kelly’s candidacy. And Wisconsin may well be the only swingiest state in the country to head for the 2020 presidential election.

Cillizza: Give me the lay of the land in this race to the State Supreme Court before the pandemic? Was it considered competitive?

But for a while, Kelly’s fortune seemed to improve in her campaign against Dane County Liberal Judge Jill Karofsky (and, before elementary school, Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone). Kelly was excellent at fundraising. Curator Brian Hagedorn won a victory from behind for a field seat in 2019 , cheering up Kelly’s supporters. In the weeks leading up to the election, the once-crowded Democratic presidential primary was no more than two candidates, which Republicans hoped to curb Democratic participation.

As usual, there was no reliable public ballot during the race, so the observers were mostly angry. Once the pandemic hit Wisconsin and residents were ordered to stay at home, neither side knew what to think. The Conservatives feared that the Liberals would prefer to move on to a campaign that relied heavily on postal voting. The Liberals feared that participation would be curbed, with voters focusing on the coronavirus epidemic instead of the Supreme Court race.

Cillizza: Has the race changed once Governor Tony Evers issued a residence order in late March? How? ‘Or’ What?

Marley: Absolutely. Wisconsin has long voted by mail without excuse, but people don’t use it much. Instead, those who want to vote early tend to do it in person, either at city hall or, in large communities like Milwaukee and Madison, in libraries and other pop-up voting sites. This time, early in-person voting was not as widely available. Milwaukee, for example, gave it up for fear of spreading the disease.

The situation has led to a unprecedented increase in absentee vote . Over a million people voted by mail. This is more than all the advance polls (in person and by mail) in the 2016 general election. It was a dramatic change, and it overwhelmed employees who had to deal with a flood of mail-in ballots , unlike anything they had seen before.

Cillizza: This kind of thing doesn’t happen often; Kelly is only the third incumbent to lose a seat in the State Supreme Court in Wisconsin in more than five decades. Why did this happen?

Marley: The historic advantage in Wisconsin Supreme Court racing cannot be overstated. Before Karofsky, only two challengers defeated a titular in more than half a century – in 1967 and 2008.

This year Karofsky had a decisive advantage – the presidential primary. While the Democratic presidential race was almost over by the time it arrived in Wisconsin, it still helped boost Democratic participation. (President Donald Trump had no opponents of the Republican primary during the Wisconsin poll.)

Cillizza: President Trump tweeted a Kelly’s full approval on April 3. What can we extrapolate from this race regarding the 2020 presidential race in the state?

Marley: Trump approved Kelly for the first time in January at a campaign rally in Milwaukee. This probably motivated both parties. Supreme Court races are technically non-partisan, but no one really sees them that way. Kelly ran her campaign in an office at the Republican Party headquarters. Karofsky got over $ 1 million in aid from the State Democratic Party.

Trump’s approval made it even clearer that the race had a partisan dimension. (Kelly wouldn’t say who he voted for in 2016; Karofsky said she supports Hillary Clinton and that she could never vote for Trump.) [GOP] Governor Scott Walker, who appointed Kelly to the High Court in 2016 to fill a vacant position. Karofsky signed the recall petition to remove Walker from office in 2012.

Cillizza: Finish this sentence: “The biggest point to remember about Jill Karofsky’s upset is ___________.” Now explain.

Marley: “… Wisconsin remains a purple and unpredictable state.”

It is a state where Walker won his recall race hands down and a few months later, President Barack Obama easily took the state in his re-election. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Two years after Trump’s victory, Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker and Republicans retained their majority in the Legislative Assembly, ushering in an era of divided government.

What do the last elections mean for this fall? Make predictions at your own risk.